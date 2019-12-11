KENNETT SQUARE—Local Girl Scouts from the Brandywine Valley Service Unit celebrated the Holiday Season at the 29th "Square and Share" Dance. As community service is an integral part of the Girl Scout experience, the Girl Scouts and their families brought toys and gift cards to share with the Doris Haley Prison Ministry.
This Ministry provides assistance and support to the children of the residents of Chester County Correctional facility. Girl Scout troop 4078 from Patton Middle School spent the evening wrapping and labeling the gifts for the children.
In addition to this Community Service Project, the Girl Scout troops also pr0vide Christmas to entire families who are vetted by the Chester Country Helth Department. In addition to this, individual troops from this local Girl Scout Service Unit participate in the Delaware Valley Children's Charity and "adopt" numerous foster children and brighten their Christmas with clothing, toys, and gift cards.
The Brandywine Valley Girl Scout Service Unit, composed of Girls living in the Kennett Square and Unionville-Chadds School Districts, participates in and provides community service throughout the year through our Service Unit, 40-plus troops and individual Girls earning their Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards.