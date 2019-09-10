Linda Mercner , Executive Director Young Moms of Chester County, receives a $1,000 donation from Lauren Henry and Bob Curran Managing Members of the Better Than Bacon Comedy Improv Troupe earlier this year. They are joined by Sue Spina (far left) Assistant Director of The Kennett Flash. Better Than Bacon and The Kennett Flash collaborated on a recent sold out performance through their Bacon Gives Back Charity Program in celebration of their 8th anniversary at The Flash.