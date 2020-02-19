KENNETT SQUARE—Over 300 USAIGC gymnasts representing 12 teams from across the region participated in the 7th annual KMC Sweetheart Invitational, hosted by KMC Gymnastics in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, over the weekend of Feb.15.
The two-day event included athletes who competed at Copper 1, Copper 2, Bronze, Diamond, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels on four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor. Team, individual, and all-around awards were recognized.
Impressive performances were delivered by all of the 36 USAIGC gymnasts from KMC. Leading the gymnasts to victory was Head Coach IrynaAliyevska with the help of coaches Jerry Fix, Don Furrer, and Ashely Torrey. Coach Iryna was very happy with team’s performance saying that, “It was a great meet for our team. The girls did an awesome job! I am very proud of them”.
Team Awards: 1st place: Copper 2, Bronze, Diamond, Silver, and Gold teams. 2nd place: Copper 1 team
Individual Awards: The following gymnasts placed 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in individual events and/or all-around:
Copper 1: (ages 5-6): Vault: Autumn Pfeifer (2nd) Bars: Autumn Pfeifer (2nd) Beam: Autumn Pfeifer (3rd) Floor: Autumn Pfeifer (2nd) All Around: Autumn Pfeifer (3rd) (age 8): Vault: Emily Hill (1st) Bars: Maeve Curtis (3rd) All Around: Emily Hill (3rd) (age 10):Vault: Emma Rogan (1st) Bars: Emma Rogan (3rd) Beam: Emma Rogan (1st) Floor: Emma Rogan (2nd) All Around: Emma Rogan (2nd) (ages 11-13): Vault: Hannah Gendell (2nd), Jillian Steere (3rd) Bars: Jillian Steere (1st), Hannah Gendell (2nd) Beam: Jillian Steere (1st) Floor: Jillian Steere (2nd), Hannah Gendell (3rd) All Around: Jillian Steere (1st), Hannah Gendell (2nd)
Copper 2: (age 9A): Vault: Siena Cadungog (1st), Raegan Leary (2nd) Bars: Raegan Leary (1st) Beam: Raegan Leary (2nd), Siena Cadungog (3rd) Floor: Siena Cadungog (1st), Raegan Leary (2nd) All Around: Raegan Leary (1st) Siena Cadungog (2nd) (age 9B): Vault: Makena Stahler (2nd) Beam: Riley Stulb (1st), Ashleigh Jaros (2nd) Floor: Ashleigh Jaros (1st), Riley Stulb (2nd) All Around: Riley Stulb (1st) (age 10): Beam: Kiera Post (2nd) Floor: Kiera Post (3rd) (age 11): Vault: Alyson Hill (1st) Floor: Alyson Hill (2nd) All Around: Alyson Hill (2nd)
Bronze: (age 9): Vault: Abigail Livingston (2nd) Bars: Abigail Livingston (2nd) Beam: Ashleigh Jaros (1st) Floor: Genevieve Gaughan (1st), Abigail Livingston (2nd) All Around: Abigail Livingston (1st) (age 10): Vault: Margot Fleming (2nd) Bars: Margot Fleming (1st) All Around: Margot Fleming (2nd) (age 11): Vault: Alyson Hill (2nd) Beam: Meredith Carter (3rd) (age 12): Vault: Devon Rifenburg(2nd) Bars: Elyssa Henry (2nd) Beam: SelinTurnali (2nd) Floor: SelinTurnali (3rd) All Around: SelinTurnali (3rd)
Diamond: (ages 9-11) Vault: Gayle Reyburn (1st) Bars: Sophia Armandi (1st), Gayle Reyburn (2nd), Catie Curtis (3rd) Beam: Sophia Armandi (1st), Catie Curtis (2nd) Floor: Catie Curtis (1st), Gayle Reyburn (3rd) All Around: Catie Curtis (1st), Sophia Armandi (2nd), Gayle Reyburn (3rd) (age 12): Vault: Danica Gray (1st) Bars: Danica Gray (1st) Beam: Danica Gray (1st) Floor: Danica Gray (1st) All Around: Danica Gray (1st) (ages 14-17): Vault: Peyton Burrell (1st)
Silver: (ages 10-11): Vault: Leah Pellegrino (1st), Allie D’Angelo (2nd) Floor: Allie D’Angelo (1st) All Around: Allie D’Angelo (1st) (age 14): Vault: Cassidy Bonura (1st), Lauren Fenstermacher (2nd) Bars: Lauren Fenstermacher (2nd) Cassidy Bonura (3rd) Beam: Cassidy Bonura (2nd)Floor: CasssidyBonura (1st) All Around: Cassidy Bonura (1st) (ages 15-19): Vault: Hannah Wilcox (2nd) Bars: Hannah Wilcox (1st) Beam: Hannah Wilcox (3rd) Floor: Hannah Wilcox (2nd) All Around: Hannah Wilcox (2nd)
Gold: (ages 9-13): Vault: Isabella Albers (1st) Bars: Isabella Albers (2nd), Jenna Lamberth (3rd) Beam: Allie D’Angelo (2nd) Floor: Allie D’Angelo (1st), Isabella Albers (2nd) All Around: Isabella Albers (2nd)(age 14): Vault: Meghan Dunlap (2nd) Bars: Meghan Dunlap (1st) Beam: Meghan Dunlap (1st) Floor: Meghan Dunlap (2nd) All Around: Meghan Dunlap (1st)
The KMC USAIGC team will compete in the Crystal Springs Showdown during the weekend of March 13, 2020 in Vernon, New Jersey.