OXFORD—Philadelphia-based member-supported radio station WXPN has recognized the 2019 Connective Art & Music Festival as an official “XPN Welcomes” event and as such is lending its support to the up-and-coming festival in its sophomore year.
As the exclusive radio sponsor for the 2019 Connective Art & Music Festival, WXPN will promote the event through on-air and online mentions, as well as at other WXPN events.
In addition to bringing the people of Oxford together through volunteerism and community pride, the organizers of the Connective Festival hope it also serves as a way to promote Oxford’s growing artistic and cultural vibe to the region. Festival organizers recently announced their headliner as Blind Melon and revealed an impressive slate of main stage acts, with additional stage lineups to be announced in subsequent releases.
Tony Derrico, Assistant Director of the Oxford Arts Alliance and Connective Festival Co-Chair, recognizes the significance of this endorsement. “WXPN has a long-standing and well-deserved reputation for discovering new and significant artists. One of our goals is to introduce Connective festivalgoers to new and unique groups that they may not have heard before, and we are thrilled that our lineup already features multiple artists that have been lauded by XPN, including Trout Fishing in America, Ali Awan, Swift Technique, The National Reserve, and others,” he stated. “We are extremely proud to be connected to such a well-respected organization and are grateful for their support.”
An event benefiting two 501(c)3 non-profits, Oxford Arts Alliance and Oxford Mainstreet Inc, the Connective Festival will feature more than just music. In addition to multiple stages with diverse lineups and a variety of street performers throughout the festival grounds, Gallery Row will house 30 visual artists, and an additional 10 artisans will be showcased in the World Market, a new addition to this year’s festival. Themed tents featuring demonstrations and activities for kids and adults, and a variety of interactive music and art opportunities will be available for guests to experience.
“The Connective Festival has so much to offer for all ages to enjoy,” said Allie King, Development Director for the festival. “One $10 ticket is an all-access pass to 12 hours of festival activities and performances. It’s a great bargain for families, especially since kids under five get in free!”
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, and will encompass most of downtown Oxford, Pa. This year’s presenting sponsor is Herr Foods, Inc. Tickets are available through the festival website: www.connectivefestival.org