NEW GARDEN—The Wolf Administration announced today that construction is scheduled to begin Monday, March 18, on a project to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Newark Road and Hillendale Road in New Garden Township, Chester County.
“This infrastructure improvement project that includes modern safety enhancements to alleviate congestion and move traffic safely is vital to improving the quality of life of Chester County residents,” Governor Tom Wolf said.
Under this safety improvement project, crews will work to improve the intersection of Newark Road and Hillendale Road. The scope of work includes adjusting the horizontal and vertical alignments to improve driver sight distance; constructing a left turn lane to facilitate southbound movements from Newark Road onto eastbound Hillendale Road; installing guide rail and single-face barrier; reconstructing two culverts; road widening; and extending a sewer line along Newark Road through the project limits.
On Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., motorists will encounter lane restrictions with flagging on Newark Road between Daniel Drive and Maple Lane, for clearing operations.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because slowdowns will occur during construction. The contractor's schedule is weather dependent.
Allan A. Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $2.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.