The play “Woman in Mind” by the Resident Ensemble Players (REP) at the University of Delaware was a dark comedy. The story is about a woman who looses her mind so it may seem strange to call it a comedy.
However, as written by prolific British playwright Alan Ayckbourn it is an amusing look at the life of Susan (played brilliantly by Elizabeth Heflin). While the subject is dark, the play is filled with laughter due to the lavish use of British humor and characterization by Ayckbourn.
The cast of Equity players include Susan-played wonderfully by Elizabeth Heflin around whom all of the attention was given as she looses her grip on reality.
Other REP members who very effectively interacted in one way or another trying to help her were Hassan El-Amin as Andy, Lee E. Ernst as Gerald. Michael Gotch as Tony, Mic Matarrese as Rick, Stephen Pelinski as Bill, Kathleen Pirkl Tague as Muriel and Guest Artist Sam Morales as Lucy.
The director and his associates have done a masterful job in getting the audiences to understand the phases Susan is experiencing. This is dramatized by sound effects created by Emily Auciello coordinated with lighting by Marsha Tsimring all effectively coordinated by director Jackson Gay.
While this a beautifully produced play and highly enjoyable it is a bit of a light weight story. I shudder to think of what an amateur group of actors might do to it.
The play runs through December 2, 2018-Tickets are available on (302) 831-2204 curtain 7:30.
Due to roadwork in the area, patrons are urged to give themselves “a little extra time” to get to the theater.