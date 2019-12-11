UNIONVILLE—Longwood Gardens, one of the great gardens of the world, together with one of the region’s finest horse racing events, the Willowdale Steeplechase, invites visitors to spend Mother’s Day weekend in the charming bucolic countryside of the Brandywine Valley, Chester County.
Known for its historic battlefields and rolling hills, the home of Andrew Wyeth, the legacy of the du Pont family, and world- famous horse country, the Brandywine Valley is a wonderland of history, tradition and beautiful landscapes.
Visitors who purchase this special Mother’s Day weekend package will first experience top level horses racing over jumps, elegant tailgating, shopping and family activities at the Willowdale Steeplechase on Saturday, May 9, from 10 am to 6 pm. On Saturday evening, they can take in a 9:15 pm Illuminated Fountain Performance at Longwood Gardens - then retreat either to the historic Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware or the Hilton Garden Inn in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, one mile from Longwood Gardens.
On Sunday, May 10 visitors can celebrate Mother’s Day by strolling through the exquisite world-class gardens of Longwood.
Longwood Gardens is located 30 miles southwest of the city of Philadelphia, 12 miles from Wilmington, Delaware and only minutes away from The Willowdale Steeplechase.
For more information or to reserve your package, go to:
https://longwoodgardens.org/best-show-longwood-gardens-and-willowdale-steeplechase