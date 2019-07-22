EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Willowdale Steeplechase has been a Chester County Mother’s Day tradition for over 27 years. Next year’s race, the 28th Running of the Willowdale Steeplechase, continues that tradition – but with a big twist.
The 2020 races will run Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day.
The races will run on Saturday, May 9, 2020. They’ll still be a big part of Mother’s Day weekend, but for those who have other family traditions on Mother’s Day itself, the Saturday race date will give them an opportunity to experience the thrill of the Willowdale Steeplechase and still honor their own special traditions.
“We decided to move race day to Saturday so that businesses and families will no longer have to choose between a Sunday celebration with mom or a day at the races.” said Willowdale Steeplechase Race Chairman, W. B. Dixon Stroud, Jr.
As always, Willowdale will feature world class steeplechase racing, pony races, Jack Russell terrier races, boutique shopping, an antique car display, a tailgate competition, food vendors, and activities for children.
Stroud also announced “Tents on the Turn” – new for 2020. “There will now be four 20 x 30 hospitality tents right on the rail. These tents will allow guests to enjoy a festive lunch- with the sound of pounding hooves and an exciting up close and personal view of the racing”.
Save the date for the 28th Running of The Willowdale Steeplechase. Saturday, May 9, 2020.
For more information, please visit www.willowdale.org or email Lisa Hatcher at lhatcher@willowdale.org