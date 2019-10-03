WEST CHESTER—Immaculata University has announced that Gisselle Hernandez, of West Grove, Pa, recently received the 2019 Latino Luncheon Scholars Award. Hernandez is a nursing major who hopes to pursue a career in maternity care.
“I am pleased that Gisselle was selected to receive the Latino Luncheon Scholars Award. As a nursing student, she was inspired by the nurse who cared for a relative with cerebral palsy and is committed to working with people in need. She is a very worthy recipient,” states Marisa Pereyra, Ph.D., professor of Spanish and director of Immaculata’s global languages and cultures program.
Hernandez, who is a first in her family to attend college, is a graduate of Avon Grove High School.
“I am very thankful for this award, it will be a great help for me and my family to pay for my educational expenses,” Hernandez states.
The Latino Luncheon Scholars Award is a one-time scholarship for students at Immaculata and West Chester universities. It was created by the Chester County Latino Luncheon
Immaculata offers 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports to student-athletes. Immaculata is located on 375 acres on the Main Line between Malvern and Exton, 30 miles west of Philadelphia.