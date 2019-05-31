KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett Square enjoys a rich heritage as an inspiring, nurturing, and creative place for artists. Historic Kennett Square’s Weekend of the Arts, June 7 to 9, will celebrate the arts with various events including an art show and sale, gallery and studio openings, and the Clover Market.
The Weekend of the Arts show and sale opens on Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Genesis HealthCare’s Michael R. Walker building on State Street. This invitational exhibit will feature the work of 50 local and regional artists across all mediums. “The mission of Weekend of the Arts is to increase public awareness of the arts and provide a venue for working artists,” says Mary Hutchins, Executive Director of Historic Kennett Square.
As part of that mission, the new “collector’s wall,” with 12 x 12 works created by the invited artists priced at $200 each, will give new and seasoned art enthusiasts the opportunity to begin or add to their collections. “Historic Kennett Square is proud to support artists and also to enrich our community by offering a diverse showcase of work for the public to experience,” says Hutchins.
The full slate of events on Friday, June 7, also includes the First Friday Flea Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on State Street as well as a weaving workshop at Clean Slate Goods on North Union Street. The American Legion Arts Center, at the southeast corner of State and Broad Streets, will feature gallery openings and arts activities including the opening of Rusty Nelson Photography Gallery, a reception for Square Pear Gallery’s new show, “Into the Deep,” a pottery demonstration by local potter Bob Deane, and live music with the Kennett Symphony, as well as open studios with artists Bob Jackson, Peter Willard, and April Heather Art.
The Weekend of the Arts show and sale continues on Saturday, June 8, from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other events on Saturday include a “Save the Bees” event at Kennett Brewing Company and “Abstractions,” a show at Scarlett Thicket Farm with work from local artists including Katee Boyle, Lele Galer, Carol Lesher, and Stan Smokler.
On Sunday, June 9, Kennett Square welcomes the roving, curated pop-up Clover Market, featuring antiques and handmade and vintage goods. In addition to over 80 vendors, there will be live music and food trucks as well as kids crafting, face painting, and henna.
A free shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday between the 100 block of South Broad Street and the Clover Market in the Genesis HealthCare parking lot at 600 S. Broad Street. Additional information can be found at http://www.theclovermarket.com/.