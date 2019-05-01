WEST CHESTER—Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester continues to grow and evolve, adding a new layer of entertainment opportunities. With member and community support, Uptown!s Board of Directors and Administrative Leadership have stretched beyond the shared risk and reward of stage rentals and six resident companies, to include acts fully funded by the theater, a series called “Uptown Presents”. To kick off the effort, three live music acts and a comedy event are planned for summer 2019.
Building on the enthusiastic response to tribute bands last season, Uptown! Presents Countdown to Ecstasy, a popular band that performs music of the legendary group Steely Dan on June 7. Meticulously capturing the spirit of the original band, Countdown to Ecstasy is dedicated to Steely Dan’s music and their audience, well beyond expectations for a typical cover/tribute band, at a fraction of the price.
Uptown! Presents the First Ladies of Rock and Soul, the 60’s “Girl Group” that has thrilled Uptown! audiences twice before. With note-for-note authenticity, four vocalists, the First Ladies, and their 9 piece band turn back the clock with timeless gems like The Ronettes’ Be My Baby, The Supreme’s You Can't Hurry Love, Martha and The Vandellas’ Heat Wave and many more. Their June 8 performance promises to be an electrifying experience for fans of rock and roll roots.
Adding to in demand bi-monthly improv comedy shows, Uptown! Presents comedian Jim McCue, also known as “Boston’s King of Crowd Work!” on July 27. He has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” RedEye on Fox News, Live at Gotham AXS TV and more. Jim's Internet comedy special "Nothing Personal" went viral with over 500,000 views in the first month. Jim cracks jokes with amazing timing and whip-like precision, leaving audiences roaring with laughter!
Always on the lookout for rising stars, Uptown! Presents Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper on August 23. Michael is a young bluegrass fiddler who was recently inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. His blistering prowess and technical fluency have marked him as a sought-after musician, leading to performances with Vince Gill and more country music celebrities. Michael continues to push himself and his music forward, always delighting audiences and leaving them with jaws dropped in complete amazement. “It’s wicked to see how much music he pulls out of a bow,” says Gill. “He’s untouchable.”