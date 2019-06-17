EAST MARLBOROUGH—Unionville ninth-grader, Mariel Di Natale earned her Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest Award in Cadettes Girl Scouts, by combining two of her passions.: her excellent award-winning sewing skills and her desire to fight for gender quality and accessible healthcare for women.
Using her outstanding sewing skills for an incredible and meaningful project for Days for Girls, Inc. Mariel worked with Longwood Rotarian,Leonie Kolvenbag, who introduced her to this project.
Days for Girls purpose is to increase access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers, and innovating sustainable solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for women and girls.
Longwood Rotary awarded Mariel a grant to fund the fabric and supplies for the Days for Girls project. Mariel led a group of other girls in the construction of 20 Menstrual kits to be distributed to women and girls in need in third world countries. After investing over 55 hours in her project and earning this award, Mariel plans to continue making them throughout the summer.
"By making these kits and researching how access to sustainable menstrual health products, I have learned how this global issue needs global attention," said Mariel. "I have learned that it can sometimes be difficult to lead a group, especially with something that requires close attention to detail."
