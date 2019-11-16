GLEN MILLS: White Dog Cafe to open next year
American contemporary restaurant the White Dog Café will be opening in early 2020 in the Shoppes at Brinton Lake shopping center, occupying the space where the Big Fish Grill used to be. Other branches of the "local, seasonal, sustainable" restaurant are in Wayne and Haverford, as well as the original University City one founded in 1983 by Judy Wicks. White Dog is now owned by Fearless Restaurants.
WEST MARLBOROUGH: Events at Primitive Hall
Last weekend I volunteered to provide refreshments for an event at Primitive Hall, the 1738 ancestral home of the Pennock family on North Chatham Road. What could be more seasonal than my ginger snaps and cider from Barnard's Orchards?
I stopped by Barnard's the day before, told Lewis Barnard there would be about 30 people at the event, and asked him how many gallons of cider I should buy.
He didn't miss a beat: "Thirty." A born salesman!
Speaking of Primitive Hall, there's going to be a history lecture there on Thursday, Dec. 5. Matthew Skic, curator of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, will give a 20-minute talk about the museum's new exhibition, "The Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier." The Irish soldier is Richard St. George, who fought on the battlegrounds all around here and was wounded at the Battle of Philadelphia. His talk will be followed by a 20-minute dramatic presentation, a monologue written by Philadelphia playwright Chris Braak and performed by actor Seth Reichgott. A reception starting at 6 p.m. precedes the 7 p.m. lecture and performance.
Tickets are $45; contact me at uvilleblogger@gmail.com to RSVP because this will probably be a sellout. (FYI, I am on the Hall's board of trustees.)
STAYIN' AWAKE: Caffeine and nicotine
On my way home from the Y the other night at 8:20, I stopped by the Wawa to pick up a half-gallon of milk. I noticed that the guy in front of me was buying a cup of coffee the size of my head, a liter of Dr Pepper and two different kinds of chewing tobacco. I pondered this odd assortment of substances and concluded that he must be working the night shift.
"Yes. 100%," confirmed a police officer friend who has pulled his share of overnight duty.
WEST MARLBOROUGH: Red, white, and blue milk
At my first newspaper back in 1980, all of us reporters doubled as photographers and had to carry our cameras at all times, even off-duty. Woe to the reporter who happened upon a fire or car accident and didn't promptly deliver a roll of film (black-and-white) to the newsroom!
I was reminded of those days on Tuesday, when I was driving home from an errand run and saw (a) a loose cow (b) in a cemetery (c) eating an American flag for lunch. Of course, I stopped and got the shot. It would have made our chief photographer howl with laughter and probably would have made page 1 the next day.
After taking the photo and uploading it to Facebook, I drove up the road and pulled into the driveway of the Upland Road farmette I thought was the cow's likely home. A man was standing there next to a turkey and some chickens.
"Your cow's in the cemetery," I announced.
He sighed, as if it wasn't the first time, and said he'd retrieve her.
UNIONVILLE: Not doing business as Chantilly Corp.
First thing Tuesday morning I received an odd email purportedly from a Unionville friend inviting me to sign up for a networking service so that he could start sending me business referrals. Time was of the essence: the invitation was good for only 24 hours!
I immediately smelled a rat. To start with, he is a creative fellow and certainly would have come up with a better business name than "Chantilly Corporation." Second, I would have heard had he moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Chantilly was supposedly headquartered.
I emailed him and alerted him that his name was being bandied about in cyberspace. He confirmed that it was a fake and apologized for the spam. When I ran into him later that morning at the Unionville post office, I greeted him as the CFO of Chantilly. He told me the bogus message hadn't gone to just me but had circulated throughout his email list. The upside was that he was reconnecting with friends he hadn't heard from in a long time.
KENNETT: A co-working facility
The latest idea for the former Midge's Bar at 120 East State Street in downtown Kennett is a co-working space called Work2gether, where for a fee you get access to the shared office facility for a certain number of days a month. Membership fees start at $65 a month, which gets you access for 2 days a month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus an hour of meeting space.
The long-vacant building was extensively renovated from its dilapidated tavern days and was going to be a tapas restaurant, then a boutique, but nothing ever materialized.
KENNETT: Pancakes with the Masons
We arrived at just the right time for the semi-annual pancake breakfast at the Kennett Masonic Lodge 475 the morning of Nov. 9. By the time we were sitting down with our scrumptious flapjacks and sausages, the line of hungry newcomers was stretching almost out the door.
We chatted with former East Marlborough Township supervisor Bob Weer, who is enjoying retirement life at Jenners Pond, and his daughter Blair Fleischmann, who was on her way after breakfast with husband Charlie to watch the Andrews Bridge foxhunters. Collis Townsend, who is active in the Kennett Library's fundraising campaign for a new library, stopped by to say hello. He readily agreed with me that neither caffeine nor carbohydrates count when consumed at a pancake breakfast.