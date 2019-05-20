HONEYMOON: Exercising for two?
Before our workout the other day, a newlywed friend informed me that she wouldn't be doing any high-impact exercises. My gaze immediately strayed to her belly, and then I looked at her with raised eyebrows.
"NO!" she declared, rolling her eyes and showing me a big softball-induced bruise on her ankle. "Honestly! NEVER get sick or hurt the first few months after you're married. Everybody thinks the same thing!"
PENN: Coyote sighting
A Jenner's Pond resident reports that a coyote has been sighted roaming around the retirement community. One neighbor even snapped a photo of the creature with a rabbit in its mouth. My friend is worried about her outdoor cat but claims that he is "too old" to change his ways and stay indoors.
MEMORIAL DAY: Honoring the heroes
Memorial Day is just around the corner. Here are the details on three parades in our area. They're on separate days, so die-hard fans could actually attend all three.
1. West Grove's parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Avon Grove High School. It proceeds down Prospect Avenue (Route 841) and ends with a ceremony at the memorial plaza in the middle of town. It's organized by the folks at Ruffini's Barber Shop.
2. Marshallton's parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Registration for the kids' decorated bicycle contest starts at 12:45 p.m. in the Goddard School parking lot. The parade starts at the alley by the Merchant of Menace, proceeds east on Strasburg Road and ends at the Marshallton United Methodist Church. Sponsor is the Marshallton Conservation Trust.
3. Kennett Square's parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Kennett High School. The parade route is East South Street; South Union Street to East Cypress Street; South Broad Street to West State Street; West State Street to North Union Street, ending with a ceremony at Union Hill Cemetery. If it's anything like prior years, this spectacular parade, organized by Bill Taylor and his committee, includes local veterans; antique cars, trucks, farm equipment and military vehicles; marching bands and color guards; historical reenactors; local civic groups and politicians; unicyclists; Mummers from Philadelphia; Scouts; Little Leaguers; and fire trucks.
KENNETT SQUARE: Teenager Policy
The Market at Liberty Place has enacted a new and in my opinion very sensible "Teenager Policy," suggesting that teens behave as if their parents are sitting as the next table. The rules state that youths "must purchase and consume food" and can't bring in outside food or beverages; must use headphones when listening to music (or keep the volume low); can't treat the market as a gymnasium; and can't use the charging stations at the wine bar. "Loud, disruptive behavior, horseplay, significant public displays of affection or foul language will not be tolerated and you will be asked to leave."
The Market owners say they are glad to provide a welcoming place where youths can hang out; "However, you must follow the rules and act as a young adult."
KENNETT: All in the borough
Just a reminder that the annual Bayard Taylor Home and Garden Day is Saturday, June 1, and tickets are on sale at the Kennett Library. Usually the tour focuses on either "Chateau Country" in northern Delaware or the horse farms of Unionville, but this year all the houses and gardens are actually within the borough of Kennett Square. It's a delightful and unusual tour, and the money ($40 a ticket) goes to an excellent cause.
By the way: we stopped in to pick up our tickets Wednesday evening and I couldn't help notice that the library is bustling and looks terrific.
WEST CHESTER: Just pay your five bucks already
A few weeks ago I attended the prestigious Hoka One One Henderson Invitational track and field meet to watch the Young Relative and his Unionville High School teammates compete. Taped to the table at the stadium entrance where they were selling tickets was a sign that read: "If you are just dropping something off, or if you just need to talk to someone quickly, IT'S STILL $5."
I laughed out loud and asked the ticket sellers if the sign was having its intended effect. They said that it had greatly decreased, but not eliminated, the problem.
KENNETT: A sweet treat
On May 15 we made our inaugural visit of the season to the La Michoacana Ice Cream shop on State Street in downtown Kennett Square, where (as probably most readers know) they sell an amazing variety of flavors of homemade ice cream. In fact, "corn" ice cream is one of their bestsellers, and they even produce mushroom ice cream each year for the Mushroom Fest.
The woman ahead of us, after trying a couple of samples, ordered a cone with one scoop of mamey flavor (a Central American fruit) and one of pineapple cream. Her companion ordered vanilla and chocolate. She shot him a look of utter disbelief and dismay.
LONDON GROVE: It's also a social event
Although my garden, alas, is still too soggy to till, of course we went to the London Grove Friend Meeting Plant Sale anyway on the morning of May 11. The weather was perfect, and we got to catch up with so many friends, both Meeting members and shoppers.
I had to stop myself from purchasing my usual annuals because it looks like it's going to be a while before the garden will be dry enough for planting. I did go home with a very healthy-looking catnip plant that should interest Miss Tina the cat.
RINGTONE: Still young at heart
I was sitting in a waiting room the other day when a woman's phone started ringing, the defiant, era-defining opening chords of Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze." She fumbled through her Vera Bradley bag to silence it but didn't seem at all embarrassed. What was unexpected is that she was probably in her seventies and dressed conservatively. It reminded me of like my (now retired) dental hygienist who liked to reminisce about seeing Black Sabbath in concert at the Spectrum.