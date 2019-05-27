LIQUOR: Referendums approved
West Marlborough Township was mentioned in a May 22 news report on KYW News Radio 1060 after residents voted to allow liquor sales in the township, reversing the township's decades-long "dry" status. The vote was 91 to 43.
As I wrote back in March, the West Marlborough referendum was spearheaded by the folks at the Thomforde family's Stone Barn on Upland Road, which has been operating for 51 years. The Foxfire Restaurant there is now a BYOB, and alcohol is served at the Stone Barn's banquets and receptions. The family feels that having a liquor license would allow them to have more control over the liquor that people bring to the facility. They also want to be able to serve locally produced cider, beer, wine and spirits, in keeping with their farm-to-table philosophy.
Franklin Township was mentioned in the same news report for passing a similar liquor referendum; there the vote was 659 to 183.
COATESVILLE: Let's get rowdy
At the PIAA District 1 track and field competition at Coatesville High School's stadium last weekend, I was sitting in the stands behind a large group of spirited Garnet Valley parents. They cheered especially loudly during one of the girls' relays; their team put up a good showing against a formidable Strath Haven foursome.
At the end of the race, one of the moms, hoarse and emotionally spent, turned to another and asked, "I've got three more years of this?!"
NEWLIN: Indian Deep Farm
I'm grateful to RoseLynn Malarek, president of the Newlin Historical Society, for sending along a copy of the group's latest newsletter. It contains an interesting article about the history of Indian Deep Farm, established in 1730 by Phillip Taylor on the west branch of the Brandywine. Among its owners over the years have been noted Chester County names like Humphry Marshall, Thomas Buffington, Isaac and Thomazine Meredith of Underground Railroad fame, Robert Lamborn (founder of Lamborn Park in the 1870s, which featured dancing and swimming), and Paul and Norman Roberts. The farm, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now owned by Chet and Muriel George (Muriel is the historical society's V-P).
The society is also looking for new members and financial support so they can get their website up and running. As RoseLynn writes, "If reason, justice, tolerance, generosity, and a belief in moral and ethical values are to be woven into the fabric of our civilization, it will begin in places like Newlin and with organization like the Newlin Historical Society."
AVONDALE: Baths for dogs
Hooray for the good folks at Pet Supplies Plus on Route 41 in Avondale. Not only do they offer great products and cheerful service, but I just found out that officers from the K-9 unit of the Chester County Sheriff's Office can take their furry partners there for baths, free of charge. A photo on social media showed the handsome German Shepherd Nero in one of the large dog-washing sinks being scrubbed by his apron-clad partner, Cpl. Matthew Mendenhall. Said the grateful Sheriff's Office, "The support of businesses like this enables the CCSO to provide the unit's invaluable services to the community."
UHS: The Prom and After-Prom
What a fabulous job the talented UHS After-Prom committee did! The theme for this year's event was "A Voyage Thru Time"; the misspelling was deliberate and incorporated the Unionville "U" logo. The adventure started with the Stone Age (the restrooms were labeled "Cavemen" and "Cavewomen") and progressed through Ancient Rome, the Wild West, a 1920s casino (with real dealers at the tables), a 1950s soda shop, a dimly lit 1960s crash pad (loved the lava lamps), a 1970s disco (yes, of course there was a mirrored ball), and a 1980s video arcade. Plus there were escape rooms, and inflatables were set up in the gymnasium.
We visited as part of the community walk-through early in the evening -- the After-Prom went on until 2 a.m. -- and saw lots of family members and friends doing the same thing. Everyone commented on how much work, and how many hours, it must have taken to pull everything together.
As for the actual Prom, I'm told that the venue was awesome and the DJ, student Wes Saunders, was of professional quality and knew exactly what music to play. The dance floor, I understand, was rocking!
DOE RUN: Bus tour is August 1
Earlier this year I wrote an item about a guided bus tour of Doe Run Village that was in the planning stages, and I now have all the details. It's going to be on Thursday, August 1, with 50-minute tours starting at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. at South Brandywine Middle School at Route 82 and Strasburg Road. The bus will make several stops in the Doe Run area and the former King Ranch.
The tour is free, but reservations are required and can be made online at Eventbrite.com (search for "Doe Run Village Bus Tour").
The day of the tour, Triple Fresh Market will be offering a BBQ supper from 3 to 7 on "the Green" in the village of Ercildoun.
The Doe Run Village tour is part of the Chester County Planning Commission's annual Town Tours and Village Walks series. Other tours this summer are in West Chester (June 13), Ludwig's Corner (June 20), Warwick Village (June 27), Lionville (July 11), Yellow Springs (July 18), Marshallton (July 25), Malvern (Aug. 8), Johnsontown (Aug. 22) and Brandywine Meadows Farm (Aug. 29).
In addition, a series of supper lectures and armchair tours will be held at Historic Yellow Springs: the topics are Sadsburyville (Aug. 15), Sugartown (Oct. 10), and the German Christmas tradition of "the Belsnickel" (Dec. 12). Reservations are required, and cost for the lecture and supper is $20.
PLANTATION FIELD: Rescue dog parade
Kathleen Crompton of Unionville asked me to mention that the annual schooling show for the benefit of dog rescues will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at Plantation Field. All the entry fees from the horses go to several rescue places, and at noon there's a parade of rescue dogs, with prizes given for the oldest and youngest dog and also for the dog that comes from farthest away. Anyone can bring his or her rescue dog; you don't have to be entered in the horse show.
This is always a charming, low-key event, and it's remarkable the variety of canines that show up.
Plantation Field is off Green Valley Road between Route 82 and Apple Grove Road.
LEFTOVERS: Mashed potato candy
My item in last week's column about mashed potato candy brought back memories for one reader, who sent me this nostalgic email:
"Growing up, we loved having mashed potatoes for dinner because mashed potato candy was always coming for dessert!
"Mom made a dough with mashed potatoes and confectioner’s sugar, rolled it out into a sheet, spread peanut butter on top, then rolled it into a log and cut it into pinwheels. This is the only variation I’m aware of because I’ve never heard of anyone else making it or even mentioning it!
"Mom grew up in far western Ohio, where there were a lot of settlers who had settled in Pennsylvania for a generation or two before moving further west."
She said that if mashed potato candy is in fact added to the Unionville Community Fair baking competition, she will definitely enter hers.
SCAPULA: Fresh ink
At the Jennersville Y this afternoon, a friend was wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and I noticed that he had what looked like a fresh tattoo, an abstract tribal pattern, on the back of his shoulder. After class I asked him about it, and he said he just turned 41, had always wanted to get a tattoo, and figured the time was right. In fact, he got another one on his other shoulder as well, an elaborate compass like you might see on an old map.
He likes them very much, but there is a downside: "I can never take my shirt off in front of my mom again."