KENNETT SQUARE: A Caribbean dinner
Kennett Friends Meeting is hosting a Caribbean dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, to benefit the Joseph & Sarah Carter Community Development Corporation. On the menu for eat-in or or takeout are homemade chicken or chickpea curries, roti, rice, cucumber-tomato chutney, and crispy-sweet kurma for dessert. A complete meal is $15 or you can order a la carte. The meetinghouse is at 125 West Sickle Street, Kennett Square.
The not-for-profit Carter CDC, which focuses on East Linden Street in Kennett Square, was founded by Theresa Bass. Its mission is "to improve the quality of life in our home neighborhood and the surrounding communities."
WILLOWDALE: Shooting for a mid-March opening
Progress continues on the "pop-up" Nicholas Anthony salon in the Willowdale shopping center. The popular beauty shop has been closed since the Jan. 3 fire that destroyed both it and Sovanna Bistro. The salon will be just a few steps away from the spot it used to occupy, in the space occupied for many years by the Willowdale Country Store. There's already a big banner up on the front of the store and furniture has been moved in. They're hoping to be up and running by mid-March.
CARTOON: A tough decision
A "Unionville in the News" reader who lives at the Crosslands retirement community sent me several cartoons she thought I would find amusing.
In my favorite, a gentleman is sitting on the sofa reading the paper as his wife calls from the kitchen: "What do you want for supper: savory beef, mouthwatering salmon or luscious chicken?"
He grins and says he'll take the mouthwatering salmon.
"I was talking to the cat!" the wife replies.
INSECTS: Assassin bugs and lady beetles
I took advantage of a warm afternoon to stroll around the yard looking for spotted lanternfly eggs that I could eradicate. I didn't find any, but I did see on the trunk of a sweet gum a mysterious hexagonal cluster, about an inch across, of what looked like 1:50-scale sushi rolls. A friend on social media quickly identified them as the eggs of an assassin bug, which, although it can deliver a nasty bite, also eats many garden pests (hence the name). I'll leave them in situ.
Speaking of insects, a farmer friend who lives near Hawk Mountain was recently bitten on the wrist by a ladybug -- not the cute kind, but its aggressive lookalike, an Asian lady beetle. Her arm swelled up and became hot, red and itchy, and her doctor said she'd never seen such a bad reaction. She was OK the next day and returned to tapping her maple trees. Although both insects are small, round, and red with black spots, the beetle has a white M-shaped spot on its head, just above the red part.
UNIONVILLE: Scheduling changes
Two popular local events that are traditionally held on Mother's Day weekend are being rescheduled this year. (Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10.)
The plant sale/community get-together at London Grove Friends Meeting, usually held the day before Mother's Day, is set for Saturday, May 2. And the Willowdale Steeplechase, usually held on Mother's Day itself, is scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
LIBRARY: No house tour this spring
The volunteers at the Kennett Library are taking a year off from organizing the annual Home and Garden Tour to focus on getting the capital campaign up and running for the new library, to be built at the corner of State and Willow Streets in downtown Kennett Square.
The fundraising tour will return in the spring of 2021, and I'm told the organizers already have a theme in mind: houses that have a "great library."
ON STAGE: And all that jazz
On Feb. 16 we saw an entertaining production of the Broadway musical "Chicago" at the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil Community College in North East, Md. The show, based on a 1920s scandal, makes a lot of scathing observations about reporters, lawyers and the cult of celebrity that remain very relevant today.
A friend who loves TV Westerns recognized the name "Milburn Stone" as that of the actor who portrayed "Doc" in "Gunsmoke." Mr. Stone, who died in 1980, left money in his will to build the theater, which is lovely and comfortable.
THE MIDWEST: Hearty eating
A gym friend traveled to Iowa to visit her in-laws this past weekend. She is tall and slim and her usual diet is a health-conscious one, with a lot of fruits and vegetables and not a lot of meat. But all that changed in Iowa, where her meals included delicious prime rib and sausages. Of course, her hosts served salads as well; it's just that they were potato salad and pasta salad.
HADLEY FUND: Prof. Engel on Churchill
Professor Elliot Engel will return to the Hadley Fund podium for the 17th time to present "The Inimitable Winston Churchill" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Kennett Friends Meeting, 125 West Sickle Street. I've seen Prof. Engel a few times, including his lecture on wine in 2015 and Charles Dickens in 2014, and his talks are both interesting and funny. To reserve your tickets call (610) 696-0501 or visit hadleypresents.ticketleap.com. Like all Hadley Fund programs, admission is free.