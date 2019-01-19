CHILLY: A cold nose
The recent cold spell reminded me of "Bunch" Harmon, the lovable vicar's wife in Agatha Christie's mystery "A Murder Is Announced."
Near the beginning of the book Bunch is telling her husband that she loves living in their rambling, old-fashioned rectory, even though it means a lot of extra housework:
"I like sleeping in a big cold room," she assures him. "It's so cozy to snuggle down with just the tip of your nose telling you what it's like above."
THAI: Curry on the way
We've wondered for months what's happening with the former Kennett Pizza building at 420 W. Cypress St., next to the in-town Wawa. Well, now we know: it's going to be a Thai restaurant! It's called Café de Thai, and the menu looks scrumptious.
The chef, Jaruwanee Primo, graduated from culinary school in Bangkok, moved to the United States in 2002, and ran restaurants in Lake Tahoe and later in California. "Jaruwanee's cooking philosophy includes using as many fresh local ingredients as possible as well as making all of her own Thai sauces in house from scratch."
Let's hope it opens soon!
BAZ: Saying goodbye
In last week's column I wrote about Elizabeth "Baz" Powell's death on Jan. 10 at the age of 90. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at London Grove Friends Meeting. Contributions in her memory can be sent to: (1) Canine Partners for Life, PO Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330 (www.k94life.org); (2) the Friends Home in Kennett, 147 W. State St., Kennett Sq., PA 19348 (http://fhkennett.org/donate); or (3) the American Friends Service Committee, AFSC Development, 1501 Cherry St., Philadelphia, PA 19102 (afsc.org).
WINTERTHUR: What's it worth?
Monday, Feb. 11, is the deadline for applying for free tickets to the Antiques Roadshow's June 18 visit to the Winterthur Museum. The application is on the PBS website. Ticket winners will be selected by a random drawing and will be notified in late February.
The Roadshow website also says, "We’re looking for a few special pieces of furniture to select in advance to be appraised and displayed on location during our 2019 Tour. If your furniture is selected, you’ll automatically receive two free tickets, and we'll transport your furniture to the event and back home again at no cost to you. You just have to live within 60 miles of the event to be eligible."
In addition to Winterthur, this spring's Roadshow tour will also be visiting the
Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 16; the McNay Art Museum in
San Antonio, Texas, on April 27; the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California, on May 13; and Bonanzaville in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 1.
JENNERSVILLE: Young and restless
I was walking down the corridor at the Jennersville Y the other afternoon when two young boys came barreling through, almost running into a middle-aged couple.
"I'm so sorry!" apologized the boys' mother.
"It's OK," said the other mother, with a chuckle. "We have four boys. NOTHING scares us."
PIGEONS: Athletes of the air
I had no idea that pigeon racing was "a thing" until I saw a big green box behind the counter of the Unionville post office labeled "Live Birds." I assumed it contained baby chicks, but no: I learned that there was a racing pigeon inside. Wikipedia tells us that "pigeon racing is the sport of releasing specially trained racing pigeons, which then return to their homes over a carefully measured distance." The birds are bred for speed, strength, stamina and homing instinct.
A friend reports that occasionally one will show up on her farm; she said the owners don't seem especially interested in getting the adventurous ones back.
NEW GARDEN: ReStore closing
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on Scarlett Road will be closing March 9. The store sold donated furniture, housewares and building supplies to benefit Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing projects. The store in Thorndale (1853 East Lincoln Highway) will stay open.
REMAKE: Spit-spot!
I was in first grade when the Disney version of "Mary Poppins" came out, and my friends and I loved it. My classmate Liz Fry wowed us by singing "Supercali (etc.)" backwards; perhaps not coincidentally, she went on to become a financial wizard in Manhattan.
My mother bought me a Mary Poppins doll, the soundtrack album AND an abridged copy of the P. L. Travers book, with a photo on the cover of Julie Andrews holding her parrot-head umbrella (movie spinoffs are nothing new). Later my grandmother bought me the real, complete book, which I learned to love as I got a little older, and which I still have.
All of this is to say that I was eager to see "Mary Poppins Returns," the new movie with Emily Blunt in the title role. I liked it very much. It's a feel-good movie, and it's actually a lot closer to the book. A couple of times I guessed that the image on the screen was inspired by the Mary Shepard illustration in the book, like when the young Banks lad is pulling with all his might on the kite that's bearing Mary P. down from the sky.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is delightful as Jack the lamplighter, Colin Firth hams it up as an evil banker trying to repossess Number 17 Cherry-Tree Lane, and Dick Van Dyke (the original Bert the chimney sweep!) steals the show. Don't miss Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady. In the credits I noticed Karen Dotrice's name (Jane Banks in the original) as an "Elegant Lady."
SONG OF SONGS: Whom my soul loves
I was flipping through the radio stations the other day and caught a radio preacher on the Lancaster religious station reading excerpts from the Song of Solomon and explaining some of the Old Testament phrases that sound odd to modern ears. He was pretty funny -- while of course still being respectful toward those beautiful verses of love.
"Your hair is like a flock of goats, moving down the slopes of Gilead," he read. "Your teeth are like a flock of shorn ewes that have come up from the washing, all of which bear twins." He speculated on the reaction a modern husband might get if he compared his wife's hair to a flock of goats.
Switching to the wife's point of view, he continued, "His arms are rounded gold, set with jewels. His body is ivory work, encrusted with sapphires. His legs are alabaster columns, set upon bases of gold."
The preacher paused. "In other words: he's ripped."
YMCA: Goodbye to Doug
Kennett Area YMCA Executive Director Doug Nakashima is transferring to the Greater Hartford (Connecticut) Y for family reasons. His last day will be Jan. 24.
In an email sent to Y members, he writes: "While I’m excited about the new opportunity, there’s also a big part of me that’s sad to be saying goodbye to an amazing Y and community. I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed being a part of the Kennett Square community, and how much I value the many friendships I have gained over the past seven years. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives in my time here."
Write to Tilda at uvilleblogger@gmail.com. Thanks!