WEST MARLBOROUGH: A township website is coming
West Marlborough Township, population 814, will be joining the Information Superhighway this year. The township supervisors have decided that it's time to launch a township website so that residents can read meeting agendas and minutes and check zoning regulations online instead of reading the bulletin board outside the township garage or visiting the township office during its limited hours.
Bill Wylie said at the Jan. 6 meeting that he had long been reluctant to start a website, given the township's desire to maintain a low profile, but decided the step was overdue.
"It won't be very long before we have it," he said.
Cindy Walton, daughter of township secretary-treasurer Shirley Walton, has offered to create the website, Mr. Wylie said.
WEST MARLBOROUGH: Pay hike for township employees
Like all second-class townships, West Marlborough's supervisors had to reorganize during the first week of the new year.
William Wylie will remain the chair of the board of supervisors and Jacob Chalfin will remain vice-chair, with the third supervisor, Hugh Lofting Sr., serving as roadmaster and emergency management coordinator. Shirley Walton will continue as the township's secretary-treasurer. All full-time and part-time salaried employees (except the supervisors) will get a 3 percent pay raise.
Joseph Huston was reappointed to another term on the township's zoning hearing board, and Emery Jones, Nancy Swayne and Tom Roosevelt were reappointed to the planning commission. Tom Brosius will remain as planning commission chair, with Tom Roosevelt as vice-chair and Emery Jones as secretary.
The supervisors expressed their regret that Anna Myers had decided to step down from the planning commission after about 20 years of service.
"You have been the backbone of that group for a long time," Bill Wylie said to her. "Thank you."
SICK: This year's URI is no fun
"Sick" may be the current term of praise among the high-school set ("That new sushi place is sick!"), but not so much among those suffering from this winter's particularly evil brew of sneezing, congestion and a seemingly endless cough. One friend started out with bronchitis and ended up with pneumonia. Her coughing was so violent that she actually managed to crack a rib.
GREATEST HITS: Tilda's 2019 stats
What were Tilda's most-read items of 2019?
Based on my Blogger statistics, several stories about two West Marlborough Township issues received the most "hits": the tax increases approved in December to fund emergency medical services and Kennett Library construction, and the referendum vote lifting the decades-long ban on liquor licenses in the township.
Rounding out the list were:
-- The KATS 2019 pantomime was "Alice and the Stolen Tarts."
-- Andi'amu, trained by Leslie Young, won the prestigious Virginia Gold Cup Timber Stakes on May 4.
-- The former Lenape Park on the Brandywine Creek was listed for sale for $1.49 million (the price has been dropped to $990,000).
-- Train cars being shuffled back and forth at the Pocopson Hardware railyard on an unpredictable schedule irritate Route 926 motorists.
-- A long-vacant burned-out brick building on Old Baltimore Pike in Jennersville was razed.
-- The Bakers at Red Lion, the beloved little bakery and home of the "bap," was temporarily closed in October due to oven problems.
PANTOMIME: Jan. 17 and 18 at Kennett High School
Just a reminder that the annual Pantomime is coming up this weekend. The Kennett Amateur Theatrical Society will present "Snow White and the Magic Mirror" at the Kennett High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and are available at www.callkats.com. When I ordered my tickets a week ago, the first few rows of seats were already sold out.
PO-MAR-LIN: Officers for 2020
Officers for the coming year have been elected at Station 36, Po-Mar-Lin Fire Co.: fire chief, Jason Griffith; assistant chief, Daniel Deans; captain, Robert Abel; lieutenant, Ryan Large; lieutenant A, Stephen Nuse; hoseman, Jacob Labonte; rescueman, Jordan Marzolf; safety officer, Jeffrey Groves; chief engineer, Ricky Tuel; and assistant engineer, Daniel Westphal. Fire police captain is Andy Skean and fire police lieutenants are Josh Mallory and Richard Bellot.
On the administrative side, president is Stephen Nuse, vice president Ricky Tuel, secretary Christine Griffith, membership secretary Dan Westphal, and treasurer William Crouse. Trustees are Jeffrey Groves, John Weer, and John Bowman.
It's heartening to see surnames like "Tuel," "Weer," and "Nuse" in that list. In an era of dwindling volunteerism, Unionville families like these have been involved for generations with the fire company and other service to the community.
KENNETT SQUARE: Breakfast at the Evergreen Cafe
We are happy to add a new breakfast spot to our list of favorites: the Evergreen Caf?? & Bakery, 216 South Mill Street in Kennett Square. Our blueberry pancakes were covered with blueberry sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar -- no maple syrup needed! The coffee was strong and delicious, and we got a very warm welcome from the staff.
The caf?? has a great location, within walking distance of all the new townhouses in that corner of Kennett as well as the popular Yoga Secrets studio just across the parking lot. At the table next to ours were two yoga enthusiasts who had just finished an early class.
Evergreen's hours are Tuesday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also offer a full case of tasty-looking pastries, muffins and other baked goods.
WILMINGTON: An interrupted memorial
On Jan. 5, 2005, my friend John died of lung cancer at age 52. We have a tradition of visiting his gravesite to drop off a few small branches from our Christmas tree and a cup of hot black coffee, just the way he liked it.
So Sunday morning we drove down to Wilmington, only to find the gates of the cemetery padlocked. Even the pedestrian entrance was locked.
Dearest Partner came up with a brilliant Plan B. We drove just up the road to the Tower Hill School, John's alma mater, left the Christmas tree branches near the athletic field, poured the still-steaming coffee into the earth -- and wished him well.
(We phoned the number on the cemetery gates to find out what was going on. A very apologetic administrator phoned us back and said the custodian had been unable to open the gates that morning due to an emergency. She said she was sending her husband over that very minute to do so.)
USPS: Ban on mailing prescription meds
I didn't realize that it's illegal for people to send prescription medications through the mail. Nor did a friend of mine who needed to send some antibiotics to her daughter at college.
My friend found out about the restriction from a clerk at her post office, and she was still furious and frustrated when I saw her a few minutes later at the Y. She said the regulation put her, a law-abiding and churchgoing woman, in the impossible position of either knowingly breaking a federal law or making a completely unnecessary trip to her daughter's school in Kentucky.
Wisely, she said she was going to run around the Y's track to calm down and get some perspective.
CHOCOLATE: So much for that low-sugar resolution
This year's Kennett Chocolate Lovers Festival is Sunday, Jan. 26, and the popular fundraiser has moved to Unionville High School.
You can buy discount tickets at www.kennettchocolate.org until Jan. 22. VIP tickets, which get you prime parking, 10 tastings, one beverage, and early admission at noon, cost $35 per person or $55 per couple. They're available only online, not at the door. General admission tickets (1 to 3 p.m.) get you six tastings per person. They cost $18 person in advance ($50 for a family of four) and $20 per person ($55 for a family of four) at the door.
Chocolate entries (brownies, cakes, candies, cookies, and cupcakes) are welcome. Online entry deadline is Thursday, Jan. 23. Entries can be dropped off at the UHS gym lobby between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, or between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Prizes and ribbons are awarded to first, second, and third place winners in three categories: (1) restaurants, bakers, and professionals; (2) amateurs; and (3) students age 12 and up.
Proceeds benefit the United Way of Southern Chester County.