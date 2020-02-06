EAST MARLBOROUGH—The best high school percussion talent in the tri-state area will gather at the Mid Atlantic Percussion Society (MAPS) Indoor Percussion Competition at Unionville High School in Kennett Square, PA, on Saturday, March 7. While the outside temperatures this time of year can still be unpleasant, the main gym at Unionville will be full of excitement and energy as more than 20 ensembles from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware perform vastly different shows.
Each group delivers a brief theatrical experience with inventive staging, amazing costumes, and remarkable choreography while toting heavy instruments, and lots and lots of drums.
The competition at Unionville is one in a series of events that leads to the circuit final on April 4 in Coatesville, PA. Some of these groups will progress to compete nationally at WGI Finals in Dayton, OH, in late April.
Come see some of the best local percussion talent right in your backyard at Unionville High School on March 7, starting at 4 p.m. This is a family-friendly event and a major fundraiser to support the marching program at Unionville High School. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors, and food will be available for sale.
Unionville High School is located at 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348.