EAST MARLBOROUGH— Twenty-two Unionville High School students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the largest group of semifinalists to be recognized at Unionville High School.
“We are so proud of the 22 students who have been recognized as National Merit Semifinalists,” said Jimmy Conley, UHS Principal. “Through their efforts over the past four years, these young men and women have distinguished themselves as leaders in the classroom, as well as in all facets of life at Unionville High School. These talented 22 seniors are a great example of the kind, hard-working, and dedicated young people which comprise the Class of 2020.”
Approximately 16,000 Semifinalists were named in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships in which students are entered by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test - one that serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.5 million entrants each year.
Finalists typically represent 1 percent of the total initial entrants and are chosen based on their test scores, academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, and honors and awards received.
Unionville Merit semifinalists: Lyndsey Barrett, Casey Baughan, Philippe Doucette, Evan Dougherty, Arion Farhi, Rachel Folmer, Nicholas Hall, Christina Hastings, Andrew Haung, Anna Iacocca, Isabelle LeCloux, Crystal Li, Victor Li, Kevin Liao, Megan Murray, Angelica Shen, Jorik Stoop, Colton Walker, Evan Wang, Margaret Wu, Emily Yao, and Hanley Yin.
Merit semifinalists from schools in Chester County:
Avon Grove High
Brayden Opello McCoy.
Great Valley High
Rithvik, Kate DePaula, Kevin Guo, Noah Harrigan, Carolyn Huey, Avleen Kaur, Colin Li, John J. Li, Luke Liu, David Nemeth, Amish Saini, Alyssa Utecht, Alan Xu, Kenneth Yang, Christopher Ye, Lucy Zhang.
Kennett High
James Hanby, Gina Lusvardi, Sofia Lusvardi.
Collegium Charter
Karl Romberger
Downingtown East
Soham Digambar, Jerry Gui, Ria Kulkarni, Ninaad Lakshman, Cristina Micale, Gokul Murugadoss, Simran Rajpal, Margaret Shaheen, Nora Wan.
Devon Prep
Sean O'Reilly, Kevin Walton.
Conestoga High
Dhivya Arasappan, Lara Briggs, Rohit Chatterjee, Ashley Chen, Takshil Chittuluru, Mihir Dhamankar, Matt Fan, Jess Fratzen, Pranav Garimidi, Claire Guo, Matt Gusdorff, Tiffany He, Brandon Huang, Daniel Huang, Chris Jung, Jasmine Kaylor, Audrey Kim, Isaac Kim, William Kling, Aryaj Kumar, Justin LeBeau, Jung-Me Lee, Jennifer Li, Richard Li, Jennifer Miller, Chaitra Moolaveesala, Abhimaneu Pandey, Madison Red, Jarod Rejonis, Sanjana Sanghani, Kavish Senthilkumar, Ezra Toll, Joey Wei, Kevin Wu, Matthew Xu, Melinda Xu, Richard Yang, Tinabo Yang, Hansen Ui, William Yocum, Kevin Zhang.