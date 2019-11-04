The Unioville High School rowing team won six medals in 13 events at the prestigious Head of Occoquan in Virginia.
Founded only 6 years ago, the team is now competing with and beating other schools and clubs that been competing for decades.
The Boys JV 4-Plus team took the Gold Medal
With two boats entered in the competition, the Girls JV4 took the Silver and Bronze medals.
The the final event of the day, The Mixed 8+ , three boats and 27 athletes competed. They won the Silver and placed fifth and sixth for the other 2two boats.
Head Coach for the team is Chris Tolsdorf.