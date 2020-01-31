KENNETT SQUARE—On Saturday, April 4th, both The Rotary Club of Kennett Square and The West Grove-Avondale Rotary Club will host a Beef and Beerfundraiser that will benefit The Kennett Food Cupboard, The Bridge Food Cupboard in West Grove, as well as many other local organizations in need.
“Our club is committed to community service in Southern Chester County”, says Karen Eichman, President of The Rotary Club of Kennett Square. “We are thrilled to collaborate with other local clubs to maximize the funds needed to help local charities”, says Eichman.
The event will be held at the Kennett Square VFW Hall, 704 W. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square on April 4th. Doors open at 6pm. There will be great food provided by Rump Roasters, who cook up tasty BBQ at The Market in downtown Kennett. Dance music will be provided by the band, Almost There, there will be plenty of beer as well as non-alcoholic refreshments, and raffle baskets that include A Tour of Chester County and a Basket of Cheer. Tickets are $35 per person. Space is limited, so please get your tickets today.
“We are looking forward to co-hosting this fun event”, says Michael Caccavo, President West Grove-Avondale Rotary Club. “It is great to provide our time and talents to projects with Rotary friends while also working to raise funds for local non-profits”, says Caccavo.
For more information, questions, and to get your tickets, you can either visit both Rotary Club Facebook pages (simply search for each club) or visit their websites at: www.kennettsquarerotary.org or www.westgroveavondalerotary.org