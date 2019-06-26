AVONDALE—Troop 4707, a Junior Girl Scout troop at Unionville Elementary School earned their Bronze Community Service Award, the highest Award Girt Scouts can earn at the Junior level(fourth and fifth grade).
Last fall, the girls met to brainstorm on service project ideas and walked away knowing they wanted to do something that benefitted children in some way. The Troop contacted Karen Ammon, the director of Tick Tock Early Learning Center in Avondale to see if there was something they could do at the Center. Karen shared that the Center really need some beautification of the front entrance.
The girls met with Karen to learn about Tick Tock's Mission, tour the Center and see the garden beds that were in need of attention. They researched perennials and spent time determining the layout of the new beds. The girls made several trips to Tick Tock this spring to weed, spread mulch, and finally plant the new flowers and plants into the garden beds. Each visit they were met with smiles from employees, children and parents alike over the transformation.
The girls' hard work and dedication to this service project resulted in beautiful new garden beds that will continue to grow and flourish year after year. Each member of the troop was presented with Girl Scouts Bronze Service Award at a ceremony held last week at the Unionville Community Park.
Members of Troop 4707 are Cate Murray, Charlotte Tilley, Cloe Asarta, Jenna Bowman, Katrina Wallace, Kesi Bowman, Lily Grazela, Mia Bruno, Sasha Dickinson, and Trinity Heavlin.