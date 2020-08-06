KENNETT SQUARE—The only way to ensure that one of the 2020 Kennett Backyard Brewfest limited-edition cases has your name on it on October 3 is to buy your ticket now. And organizers urge beer lovers to act quickly. This year, a ticket equals a specially curated case of beer.
“These cases are very limited editions,” says “Brewfest King” and local architectJeff Norman. “Our Winterfest in February sold out, and once the tickets for our Backyard Brewfestare gone, they’re gone—we can’t add any more to the inventory.”
The Backyard Brewfest also continues the tradition of offering participants the opportunity to taste new beers before they’re available elsewhere. “Both cases will feature mostly new beers, and it will be the first opportunity to taste the majority of them,” says Norman.
Forty-eight local and regional breweries are each brewing a unique beer for the Backyard Brewfest cases. There are two different case options—the Kennett Case and the Brewfest Case—both of which feature 24 cans (16 oz. each) from 24 different breweries. Beer-loving enthusiasts who choose to purchase both cases will be able to enjoy 48 distinct beers from 48 outstanding breweries. The brewery list includes fan favorites such as Levante and Brothers Kershner as well as Kennett Square’s own Braeloch Brewing. Four breweries from Pittsburgh—Brew Gentlemen, Cinderlands, Dancing Gnome, and Hitchhiker—will also be participating.
Ticket holders will pick up their cases at the site of the traditional Brewfest, at 600 South Broad Street, on Saturday, October 3 for their own “Backyard Brewfest” with family and friends.The Kennett Brewfest, which was one of the first of its kind in the region, is now its 23rd year. Instead of cancelling the event, as many similar festivals have done, the Brewfest committee pivoted to create this alternative event to preserve the spirit of the Brewfest, keep everyone safe, and support brewers as well as Historic Kennett Square.
Historic Kennett Square (HKS) has been very active in serving the small business and wider community throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Their initiatives included two Tele-Town Halls (one in Spanish) and a wide variety of other communications. In partnership with Square Roots Collective, HKS also raised funds and disbursed over $260,000 in grants to small businesses through the Small Business Response Fund.Just last week, HKS built a parklet on West State Street to provide safely distanced outdoor dining for four different businesses.
“We’re a small 501c3 nonprofit,and our funding has been affected by the crisis as well,” says HKS Executive Director Bo Wright. “The Kennett Brewfest and Winterfest are our major annual fundraisers that enable us to do what we do. The Backyard Brewfest presents a great opportunity for people to enjoy amazing limited-edition beers with friends and family—and to support brewers and the work of Historic Kennett Square at the same time.”
Brewers are also excited about the event and the support it offers them in a challenging time. “We definitely think the Kennett Backyard Brewfest is one of the most creative alternatives we’ve seen yet!” says Tasha Laurenson of SingleCutBeersmiths.Brew Gentlemen co-founder Matt Katase agrees, calling it“a brilliant idea.”
Tickets for each case are $105, and there’s a four-case maximum per transaction (two of each case). Find the ticket link here and follow @KennettBrewfest on Facebook and Instagram for brewers’ updates on their special offerings for the 2020 Backyard Brewfest cases.