KENNETT SQUARE—Thousands of people are expected for the annual Cinco de Mayo festival in Kennett Square May 5.
Casa Guanajuato organizes the Cinco de Mayo Festival for the community. This year is the 18th anniversary of the Festival in Kennett Square. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The street festival, held on State Street, is a rich tradition for the community with multiple vendors and organizations, music, traditional dances, entertainers, a street dance, food vendors, children’s games and activities and much more.
This year, there will be a live program that runs on stage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. highlighting local talent in the form of entertainment while also providing a forum for non-profit organizations and our sponsors to present their message and organization to the community.
The Festival is free entrance, family oriented, no alcoholic beverages allowed.
At the festival, Miss “Cinco de Mayo” will be crowned. Girls are selected from the local high schools with the objective of giving young ladies from the community to participate in an event that focuses on personal talent, culture, poise and personality.
The festival is focused on culture, the arts, and personal expression through various artistic areas.
The event has been growing with significant participation from the region: Lancaster, Harrisburg, New Jersey, Delaware. This is a great opportunity for Kennett Square to attract visitors to its great shopping, restaurants, history and local attractions, a lot of them for the first time.
For more information: casaguanajuatokennettsquare.org or email casagks@gmail.com.