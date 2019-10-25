Beautiful, beautiful Longwood Gardens has won many titles/like biggest, best innovative etc. Their current exhibit “The Making of Blooms and Bamboo” following the rules of the Japanese “Ikebana Sogetsu Artistry” and is unlike anything ever seen at Longwood or anywhere else. The exhibit is built from 635 pieces of 26 foot bamboo poles some 4-inch diameter some 2.5 inches. These poles were grown in well-established bamboo groves in Georgia, U.S.A. Team members from Sogetsu School in Tokyo came to Longwood for the installation.
They were assisted by approximately 70 volunteers from local Sogetsu chapters as well as Longwood staff. According to the news release “The Sogetsu team led the week-long process of preparing and banding the bamboo for both large installations. To complete the “banding” process a portion of the bamboo rods were split into 8 pieces. Once split the bamboo pieces were wrapped together using steel wire similar to a twist the product.
The exhibit features an enormous construction which fills the Fern Room Floor and is 20 feet high. It appears totally different for each angle going from a huge spider to a ghost ship- Your imagination will made it appear to be what it is. Whatever you wish!
Scattered thought the corridors are over 20 ikebana arrangement many done by Japanese students. My favorite was in the silver desert room. Perhaps the most delightful of the structures was the center walk in the main conservatory enclosed as a covered bridge made of bamboo.
Throughout the galleries were many displays featuring small yellow Japanese Chrysanthemums which added greatly to the show with its brightness.
The exhibit runs through November 17. Try not to miss it. You will never see anything like it again.