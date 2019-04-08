We all know that the English Royal Family dresses elegantly and the current exhibit at Winterthur called “Costuming The Crown” has 40 costumes for the royal family on view through January 5, 2020. Although these costumes are similar to the clothing normally seen on members at the Royal Family, in fact they are costumes worn by the actors who played the parts of the Royal Family and their entourage in the Netflix series “The Crown”, a dramatized history of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Emmy award winning designers and creator of this show Michele Clapton and Jane Petrie have their prize winning designs on parade. These designs vary from every day clothing and gowns for the galas to the uniforms of the different regiments. When the visitors look at the gowns and suits they can be puzzled by the differences in height and build between these manikins with their suits that fit and the heights of the Royals and others as seen on television. It is apparent that Queen Elizabeth II is not as tall as the actress who took her part but the real “eye-opener” is Winston Churchill. The actor who played the role was 6 ‘4’ while Churchill was about a foot shorter and had a pot belly and a flat chest. The “manufactured” mold with the pot belly and flat chest for the actor to wear under the costume was on display.
Interspersed between the manikins were film clips showing glimpses of the lives of the Royals. It is charming to see Queen Elizabeth II in her coronation outfit but it was very interesting to see members from far off countries in the empire in their leopard skins and other tribal regalia. (There were enough white feathers on their hats to make a cockatoo happy).
Winterthur has given this show a beautiful arrangement with manikins standing in a half circle with a stiff white background screening which lends an air of elegance. The show is a history of fashionable clothing through the first years of Elizabeth’s reign. The show will continue on TV showing the late years of her reign. We assume there will be more fashions to come.
A conversation overheard after the presentation “How wonderful it would be to have such clothes” answer “How wonderful to have places to go to wear such wonderful clothes”
This beautiful exhibition will be in place until January 5, 2020.