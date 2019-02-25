KENNETT SQUARE—The 12th Annual Jonathan Beech Memorial Concert will be held at Kennett High School on Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Northern Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley.
This year, a combined church and community choir with orchestra will perform John Rutter’s “Mass of the Children,” featuring soloists Erin Coats Lippard and Jason Buckwalter. Donna Beech will direct. The program will also feature selections by the Kennett High School Select Chorale, Catherine Soukup, Director; the Kennett Middle School Treble Choir, Patricia Mancuso, Director; and more.
There is a suggested donation for this charitable event of $20 for adults, or $10 for students. Contributions of $25 or more, received by March 15, will be listed in the Program, if desired. All contributions are tax-deductible. Ticket information may be found online at: http://www.jonathanbeechmemorialconcert.org/?page_id=28.
This event will be held in the Kennett High School auditorium. Attendees are invited to come ‘as they are.’
Jonathan Martin Beech passed away on March 10, 2007, 11 days after his 15th birthday, following a four-year battle with brain cancer. Throughout that time, he faced his ordeal with great courage and, when options ran out, he accepted his fate with peace and serenity. On a special memorial page in the 2007 Kennett High School yearbook, his friends wrote:
“…during those four years, he never once complained or used his illness as an excuse to not try his best. Instead, he used all the time he had to achieve great accomplishments in school, music, and friendships. He made sure his remaining time was used for a purpose, and was not wasted. He showed us how to live our lives with dignity, perseverance, and most importantly, a smile. Jonathan was an inspiration to us all and he will forever remain in our hearts.”
The annual concert raises funds each year for different organizations that helped Jonathan and his family during the last four years of his earthly life.