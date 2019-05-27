WEST CHESTER—A cupcake-themed sticker book sparked the idea for a fundraiser for students at The Goddard School in West Chester which would benefit others who are dealing with the struggles of cancer treatment and loss.
After losing her father to cancer earlier this year, Ava, a West Chester resident, wanted to give back to foundations that helped her and her family through a difficult time. The idea began when a family-friend gave Ava a cupcake-themed sticker book, which prompted her to start the Cupcakes for Cancer bake sale.
She held her second cupcake fundraiser at The Goddard School in West Chester on Tuesday, May 21, raising more than $2,500 for Horse Power for Life, an organization which helps to enrich the lives of families battling cancer through educational and therapeutic horsemanship. Overall, she’s collected more than $3,000 from her cupcake sales at the School.