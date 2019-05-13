WEST FALLOWFIELD—A student enlistee recognition program will take place May 15 at 7 p.m.at Octorara Senior High School which will honor local high school graduates who've enlisted in the armed forces.
Approximately 30 seniors who have enlisted in Chester County and their recruiters will be honored during the hour long ceremony. The enlistees will be issued certificates, receive their first military coin and pocket guide of the U.S Constitution. Veterans, families of the enlistees, Superintendents, Principals, various organizations and civilian guests from the community will be in attendance.
Less than 1 percent of Americans serve the country in the military.
The First Annual Chester County effort is part of a national movement to foster patriotism in our local communities.
Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force and former POW, Ralph Galati and Vietnam Army Veteran, Joseph Griffies, the host of Welcome Home Veterans Radio On WIBG in Ocean City, NJ and a founder of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade, will be the keynote speakers.