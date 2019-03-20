Student Art on the Square 2019: A Celebration of Local Talent and Creativity
KENNETT SQUARE—Student Art on the Square 2019 will showcase the vibrant creativity of hundreds of local K–12 students. The show which takes place March 30 and March 31, will feature fine art, photography, and work in 3D by youth from elementary, middle, and high schools in Kennett, Unionville, Octorara, and Avon Grove districts as well as Sanford School.
Organizer Linda Thies says the mission of the show is “to showcase the creativity in youth today.” She loves seeing the children smiling proudly for photos next to their artwork. The show, which is now in its sixth year, has grown over the years and is the only one of its kind in the area. “It’s really important to encourage the creative side of children’s growth,” Thies says.
The show displays fun and colorful work by younger students as well as impressive and mature work by high-school students, much of which will find its way into their portfolios as they pursue further arts education. “I’m honored to be included in this student art showcase,” says Kennett High School junior Ian Gaadt. “It’s awesome to see what other kids my age are creating and at the same time be able to show my work.”
A Patton Middle School seventh grader, Alena Zhang, won the T-shirt design contest for Student Art on the Square 2019, and T-shirts with her winning design will be on sale at the show for $10. Each district has donated a work for a silent auction, and there will be a raffle basket full of donations from local businesses. All proceeds will benefit the Student Art on the Square.
The show, which is a culmination of the National Art Education Foundation’s Youth Art Month, is free and will be open to the public on Saturday, March 30th and Sunday, March 31st, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the American Legion, 208 East State Street, Kennett Square. Pop Up Art KSQ and Unionville High School are collaborating to design fun entrances to the show. “You have to come,” Thies says. “These kids are awesome!”
Student Art on the Square is supported by Historic Kennett Square, Kennett Area Restaurant and Merchants Association, and the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.
Contact for further information: ksjlinda2@gmail.com.
Founded in 1986 as the Kennett Square Main Street Association, Historic Kennett Square is a volunteer driven, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, focused on Kennett Square’s economic well-being, historical integrity, programmatic development, vibrant culture, and urban hospitality.