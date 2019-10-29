Saint Patrick Catholic Church is having a renewal not only of its church building but a renewal of its faith community. The 150th Jubilee Year Celebration of St. Patrick has brought people together for a variety of well-attended spiritual and community events.
This past summer, when the church building was closed for renovations, Kennett High School was most gracious in allowing the Church to rent its auditorium for its use on the weekends. One of the parishioners reflects: “The story of cooperation with Kennett High School and the parish was beyond joyful.
Believe it or not, our Church restoration took only 18 weeks, thanks to so many local tradesmen, even some from our own parish. This, coupled with the Parish Picnic and School Reunion held at Anson Nixon Park in May with 500 in attendance has made the year a community-wide celebration of our 150 years.”
St. Patrick Parish encourages parishioners to be involved in church ministries, parish activities, and faith formation programs to help support their growth in Christian Discipleship. This has been enlivened this year with the addition of a new position within the parish staff, Director of Parish Engagement.
This new role joined with the administrative team of Parish Secretary, Business Manager and Director of Religious Education helps the parish to execute its mission which reads as follows: St. Patrick Church, in the process of strengthening its Catholic Community, seeks to make the gospel of Jesus Christ better known and loved through prayer, stewardship, and good works
Located in the midst of a neighborhood and town community, St. Patrick’s Church and it’s people respond to the needs of the community by being involved as a Support Church to Family Promise, which serves homeless families in Southern Chester County.
They also are strong supporters and contributors to Kennett Area Community Services (food bank,) which is facilitated by parishioners, Pete and Lucy D’Angelo. Another part of their outreach is opening their doors to St. Rocco’s parish in Avondale. St. Rocco’s uses St. Patrick’s school building for religion classes for students Wednesday and Thursday.
On October 13, there was an Octoberfest on the church property with over 300 in attendance. On November 2nd, Archbishop Chaput will be celebrating Mass at the beautifully renovated church. And on Sunday November 24 at 7PM, all community members are welcome to attend the Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held in the Church. A closing Mass to mark the close of the year is slated for December 8th followed by a dinner at Mendenhall Inn.
Throughout the Jubilee Year, an important goal was to bring the love of Jesus and the power of prayer into the homes of the parish community. And to that end, families have been a part of this effort by hosting the Parish Jubilee Celtic Cross. By hosting this cross in their home for a week, the family has had a concrete reminder of the larger parish family in their home and a new way to engage the life of prayer.
The Celtic Cross symbolizes eternity, emphasizing the eternal and infinite love of God. The circle in the middle of the Celtic Cross represents the divine mystery of how, through crucifixion and resurrection, Jesus continues to bestow his love and hope of salvation to all of mankind.
Certainly, that love and salvation is manifest in the parish community of St Patrick which has been “Sharing the Joy of the Gospel for 150 Years.” May this parish have another 150 years and beyond of sharing the joy of the Gospel!
