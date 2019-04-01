KENNETT SQUARE—The roads in southern Chester County are a lot cleaner this week.
A small group of volunteers picked up 101 bags of trash on Route 1 between Route 82 and Toughkenamon on March 30 with temperatures in the 70s.
The effort was led by Anne O'Shea, Joe Doheny, Dan Nawrocki, Brian Bruecks, Kelly McDowell, Dave Shirey, Judy Difilippo, and Fish DiFilippo.
The volunteers also found a total of $122 in cash and split it.
The cleanup effort will end in seven weeks. Next clean-up is Saturday, April 6 from 9- a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Great PA Cleanup is an annual event where people who care about the environment and how their roads and highways look work together to clean it up.