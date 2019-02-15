OXFORD—Children of all ages will have a chance to get up close and personal with many of their most beloved book characters when the Oxford Area High School Drama Department presents Seussical: The Musical based on the creations of Dr. Seuss, on Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 at 12 and 4 p.m.
Tickets are $12 adults, $8 students and children and can be purchased online at www.oxfordasd.org/Domain/421. Tickets will also be available at the door, but advance purchase is encouraged for best seating options.
Presented at the high school on the 115th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel, born on March 2, 1904), Seussical, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, is a non-stop musical experience that brings alive many of Dr. Seuss’s classic children's stories such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who and If I Ran the Circus. After its Broadway debut in 2000, Seussical spawned two U.S. national tours and a London West End production, and has become a frequent production for schools and regional theatres.
During Seussical you will meet not only The Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant, but also heroes like Little Morris McGurk, Getrude McFuzz and the Wickersham Brothers. Directors Dr. Erin Kauppila and Bridget Cotellese, the high school’s band and choral directors, respectively, and a cast and crew of talented students, have created a magical and colorful world where the fun never stops, even while lessons are learned.
“I was a cast member of Seussical in high school and I absolutely fell in love with it,” said Ms. Cotellese. “When we were talking about what musical to do this year and Erin suggested Seussical, I practically did cartwheels.”
“We have a lot of really strong kids this year, and Seussical features a lot of cast members,” said Dr. Kauppila. “This is a great opportunity for us to highlight how much talent there is at Oxford.”
“Seussical is musical theater for young audiences,” she added. “The length of the show is just right for children, with no intermission. It’s an excellent way to introduce musicals to kids who are seeing their first show. We want them to laugh and be loud and clap and be excited. Seussical is really colorful and always in motion – it’s just a perfect show for families.”