KENNETT SQUARE—The Kennett Square Police Department has received several reports from local and surrounding resident's regarding suspicious calls they have received from the Kennett Police phone number. Residents have reported receiving calls from the Kennett Square Police Department informing them of issues with their drivers' licenses, credit cards and IRS issues.
Threats of arrest have been made to the receiving party if sensitive personal information such as dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and bank account information are not provided. In certain reports resident have reported receiving calls related to relatives who have been arrested and need to post bail.
The Kennett square Police Department would like to remind all residents not to provide any personal information upon receiving similar calls.
Residents who have received similar calls and who have provided personal information are urged to check and monitor their credit reports and contact their crediting agencies. In the event fraudulent activities occur as a result, victims can make a report with their local governing police departments.