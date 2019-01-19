An interesting article I came across this week got me to thinking about how little our society values human life. Consider these examples.
Our nation has been fighting over Abortion since 1973 with Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court ruled that abortion was not unconstitutional, yet 46 years later we’re still fighting over this issue. One side, called the Pro-Choice folks [their opponents call them Pro Abortion], say any and all abortions should be allowed, even partial birth abortion. The other side, the Pro-Life folks [their opponents call them hypocrites], want all abortions stopped even for rape, incest, or the physical life of the mother being in danger. The reason the Pro-Choice folks call the Pro-Life folks’ hypocrites is they claim to be about life, yet seem only to be interested in saving an unborn fetus [baby] so it can be born.
Where the Pro-Life side falls short is in helping those women, who quite often are very young, poor, uneducated, etc., with the baby after it’s born. If the Pro-Life side of the argument put as much effort as they put into stopping abortions into helping these women with their babies after they’ve been born, what a major difference could be made in the lives of those women and their babies. Talk is cheap. Many Pro-Lifers say they value that baby after it’s born, but the physical evidence, frankly, is lacking. Typically, the Pro-Life folks also don’t want government aid for poor folks, so they’re generally against the government programs like Welfare, Food Stamps, and the CHIPS programs that help these poor moms and their babies. So, I can totally understand why the Pro-Choice folks call the Pro-Life folks’ hypocrites. Saving a baby’s life so it can spend its childhood in poverty, hunger, with no medical attention, and in a violent neighborhood isn’t valuing that human life at all and sadly is that baby’s first taste of America.
Another example of where our society seems to not have much value for human life is in how we deal with our migrants who are seeking asylum, as allowed by international law that the US signed onto in 1951. The article I saw that got me to thinking about this, discussed how the folks seeking asylum in the US are put in prisons, while they are waiting for their hearing to determine if they have a legitimate claim for asylum. The issue seems to be that many of these migrant detainees are being housed in For-Profit prisons, not government run prisons.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics roughly one in 12 US prisoners were incarcerated in for profit prisons as of 2016. That’s a 47% increase since 2000. Geo Group and Core Civic manage over half of the prison contracts from the federal government with combined revenues of about $4 billion in 2017. ICE is their number one customer. The number of people in ICE detention has averaged 45,200 daily in fiscal 2019, which is up to about 19% from fiscal 2017. Both companies stock prices have gone up about 30%. The government pays all private for-profit prison companies between $60 to $130 per day for care and feeding of each detainee. One of these for-profit prisons, in Georgia, had a revenue of $38 million last year.
The immigrant migrants are getting their first taste of American capitalism while they’re in these for profit “detention centers”. They can buy a can of tuna from the commissary for $3.25 which is more than four times the price at Target. A 4-ounce tube of Sensodyne toothpaste, from the prison commissary, for $11.02. The same toothpaste is available via Amazon for $5.20. Effergrip Denture Cream is $7.12 at the commissary and $4.99 at Walmart. Most of the migrants have little money as they were either poor or used most of it to get to the US border. They’re allowed to work at the “detention center”, cleaning toilets, scrubbing floors, etc., for a $1 per day. So, a miniature deodorant stick that costs $3.35 is more than three day’s wages.
My point is, these are not criminals, but folks who came a long way enduring much hardship, in the process, who are simply seeking asylum. So, this is their first taste of America, being gouged by excessively high prices, and paid a slave’s wage, a dollar a day?
These for-profit “detention centers” should not be allowed to abuse these folks in any way. This is just another example of how our society has cheapened the value of some lives. You can bet your bottom dollar that any of the wealthy migrants coming to the US are not being put in a prison, whoops I meant “detention center”, and are not being gouged or taken advantage of as these poor folks are being abused. Yep, another double standard, where the wealthy never have a worry and the little guy doesn’t seem to ever get a break. That too is America in 2019. The world I was born in, back when Harry Truman was President, where the working-class folks had a good life, because our society, thanks to government regulations from Franklin D. Roosevelt, didn’t allow for folks to be abused as we’re now seeing in America today.
Let’s go back and regain that era when America was truly great. It was so great, we didn’t need red baseball caps proclaiming it, because it was and the entire world knew it.
