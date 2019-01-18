EAST MARLBOROUGH—Waters Retail Group, Southeast Pennsylvania's premier development, management, leasing, and brokerage firm, has leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in the Shoppes at Longwood Village to PureBread Deli, who will be opening Summer, 2019.
PureBread, which has five other locations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, offers a variety of gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches, beverages and fresh baked goods.
PureBread offers many varieties of chicken, turkey, beef, veggie, fish and ham sandwiches in addition to salads and soups. There's fruit salad, smoked salmon sandwich, jumbo muffin, breakfast BLT, toasted bagel, grilled tortilla, Aztec Burrito and much more. There is also the breeder's combo that offers and two of these three: half sandwich, half salad and cup of soup.
PureBread already has Delaware locations in Greenville, Wilmington, Pike Creek, and Christiana and one in Glen Mills Pa.
The Shoppes at Longwood Village is located at the intersection of East Baltimore Pike and Bayard Road in Kennett Square, PA. The 141,940 square foot Shopping Center is anchored by TJ Maxx, Famous Footwear, Jos. A Bank and Starbucks. Opening in 2019 will be Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Carter's/Osh Kosh and Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Store. Kevin A. Lahn represented the landlord in the transaction.