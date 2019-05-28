KENNETT SQUARE—The Board of School Directors for the Kennett Consolidated School District (KCSD) is in the process of selecting a superintendent of schools and is seeking input from the community by means of a series of focus groups conducted by the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU). Focus group participants will share their experience and insight into the type of leader that the district is seeking.
The CCIU will conduct a focus group for the community-at-large on June 11 at 7 p.m. at Kennett Middle School, 300 East South Street, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Two focus groups will be conducted simultaneously: a focus group facilitated in English with a Spanish interpreter; and, a focus group facilitated in Spanish.
Focus group sessions are also being conducted with parents, KCSD district administration and staff, and high school students. Information regarding all the focus groups can be found on the district’s website at http://www.kcsd.org.
The superintendent search team is also communicating with stakeholders through a variety of other formats, including email input and website updates. Community members unable to attend a focus group, but who are still interested in sharing their thoughts, can direct their comments to KCSDsuptsearch@cciu.org.
Registration for the focus groups is appreciated but not required. Interested participants may register online at www.cciu.org/KCSD. In case of inclement weather, participants who register will be notified via e-mail and telephone of cancellation.
For more information about the superintendent search, visit www.KCSD.org.