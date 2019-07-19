This will be one of those columns I write that will probably not make either side of the political isle very happy. As a Centrist or Moderate, in one column I may be upset with something the Democrats said or did, and the in the next column be upset with something President Donald Trump or the Republicans said or did. However, today I’m taking aim at both sides. Someone needs to stand up and say it, so I guess I’ll be the one. What ever happened to our leaders having some integrity?
The definition of the word, integrity is: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness.
That means integrity is the practice of being honest and showing a consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values. In ethics, integrity is regarded as the honesty and truthfulness or accuracy of one's actions. This seems to be a difficult quality to find in Washington DC on either side of the political aisle.
The Democrats reading this article will be replying, yea Donald Trump has no integrity. He is not in any way living a life that most Christians claim to value. Those Evangelical Conservative Christian’s who voted for Trump knowing full well what he is, have no integrity.
The Republican Party has no integrity, since that party nominated, and continue to support Trump as the nation’s President even when he says vile and hateful things about people. I don't disagree with their assessment.
The Republicans, on the other hand, reading this article will be replying, yep the Democrats have no integrity. They supported and defended Bill “I did not have sex with that woman” Clinton. They support the anti-American things being said by AOC and her “squad” of newly elected freshmen Representatives, who hate America and want to make our nation into some Socialistic third world country. I don't disagree with their assessment either.
Both see a lack of integrity, in their opponent, yet there is a total lack of integrity that plagues both sides. Let me explain. Doesn’t it seem a bit hypocritical for the Democrats to ignore the immorality and womanizing of Bill Clinton, yet are going crazy over the fact that we now have an immoral womanizing Republican President. How about the Republicans who wanted Bill Clinton’s head on a stick because of his immorality and womanizing, yet totally ignored the same such stuff in Donald Trump?
How about the horrible things said by Republicans when Barack Obama was elected President? He’s not my President. Folks were burning in effigy Obama, while others made racist hateful comments about our first Black President. Some folks in the GOP truly hate Obama.
The Republicans went totally crazy in 2008 and remained that way for Obama’s two terms. On the other hand, The Democrats have said some horrible things about Donald Trump like he’s insane, he needs a shrink, he’s a wacko, he’s going to start WW3, he’s Hitler, he’s the anti-Christ, etc. They’ve made a mocking fat baby balloon of Trump. Some Democrats truly hate Trump.
So, what both parties seem to be saying is, that with your party’s guy it’s OK, but with the other party’s guy, off with his or her head. We can overlook the flaws in our folks, but have no tolerance for any flaws in the other sides people. What
I find amazing is when I’ve discussed this with various folks, of either side, both Democrats and Republicans fail to see the hypocrisy or lack of integrity in their party’s attitude, but sure see it in the other party’s attitude.
As of June 16, 2019, the latest Gallup Poll showed that 26% of registered voters are registered as Republicans, 27% are registered as Democrats, and 46% are registered as Independent voters, making the Independent voter the largest block of voters.
I believe this total lack of integrity by both parties is one of the reason 46 percent of the voters are Independent. Most folks are tired of the fighting, the lies about the other candidates, their party, and their agenda. People want the government to do its job, and as Kamala Harris said, in the first DEM debate, not spend all its time having food fights with each other. She is 100% correct on that issue.
If the election were held today, I'd not vote for any DEM or GOP Presidential candidate, but would vote for some third party candidate, hopefully a moderate. Trump needs to grow up and stop using Twitter and saying all the stupid stuff he says. This isn’t high school. He’s the President and leader of the Free World and needs to act like it.
The GOP needs to stop pandering to the wealthiest 1 percent and work for ALL Americans. The Democratic candidates, need to quit pandering to the far-left extremists and go back to being the party working class men and women of ALL colors and races could depend on to fight for their best interests, not just the interests of minorities and women.
The Democratic party has made it very clear they don’t even want older straight white guys as voters, so many have gone and now vote for the GOP. Lastly, it’s time for each party to speak out and condemn their people when they do something wrong, and not try to cover it up and ignore it. You want voters to take your candidates and policies seriously? Then bring back the integrity. America deserves no less from either party.