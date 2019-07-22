KENNETT SQUARE—A unique new approach to home mealmaking will make its debut in Kennett Square this September.
Pinwheel Provisions will broaden the array of great food offerings at The Market at Liberty Place in Kennett Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Saturday from Sept. 21 to Nov. 16..
Pinwheel Provisions is a new retail food concept focused on helping customers to get great meals on their table quickly, with minimal stress, maximum flexibility, and virtually no food or packaging waste.
Founder Anjali Gupta, a Lower Merion-based entrepreneur, says, "I was inspired to create Pinwheel Provisions by food trends I noticed in Europe, where households rely with increasing frequency on frozen products to get nutritious meals on their tables quickly and easily, without sacrificing quality or great taste. This is an approach that can accommodate all the preferences/restrictions in a household, and it virtually eliminates the problem of food waste and greatly minimizes packaging waste. I was amazed that there was nothing comparable in this country. My hope is that when our customers discover how nutritious and convenient frozen products are and how much easier they make getting a meal on the table, they will embrace this approach to mealmaking too!”
What is Pinwheel Provisions?
Simply put, Pinwheel Provisions provides 3 core components to help customers get meals on their table quickly and easily, with as little or as much cooking effort as the customer desires:
Fresh Frozens: scoop-your-own ingredients that create the foundation of a flexible, healthy, low-waste meal. Produce is frozen immediately on harvest to lock in nutrients, textures and flavors, and many of the products are sourced from local farms. Pinwheel Fresh Frozens will include items such as roasted eggplant slices, green beans, potato wedges, roasted root vegetables, mango chunks, blueberries, and more.
Meal Makers: artisan spice blends, marinades, and simmer sauces which pair with Pinwheel frozen ingredients to produce craveable meals in a flash, and
Ready Dishes: chef-created, additive- and preservative-free frozen entrees, sides, and desserts to use on their own or in combination with other Pinwheel Provisions ingredients. Offerings will include turkey tenders in a cilantro-lemon sauce, smoky black bean and roasted pepper stew with kale, and fall fruit crisp with walnuts and ginger.
Owner of the Market at Liberty Place, Geoff Bosley says, "The Market at Liberty Place is excited for Pinwheel Provisions to join us this Fall. We feel Pinwheel's nutritious, tasty, and convenient meals to enjoy at home are the perfect complement to the many fine prepared meal options currently at The Market. Pinwheel's concept goes hand in hand with customers who are looking to purchase from The Market's selection of take out wine and beer as well. Anjali's energy, enthusiasm, and spirit for this project are exciting....the future is bright for Pinwheel Provisions!"
Pinwheel’s first location at The Market will provide not only great products to feature on the dinner table, but a unique and fun shopping experience. Customers can pick up their meal for the evening, or the makings for meals for the whole week! In addition, Pinwheel will be scheduling cooking demos and other food events to show ways to use their products to produce easy meals. Anjali Gupta encourages customers to, “Please stop by, bring your reusable containers if you’d like, and try the samples and visit our product demonstrations to see for yourself how Pinwheel Provisions can minimize your cooking time but maximize great meals for your household!"