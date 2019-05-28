LONDON GROVE—The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold an open house public plans display on Tuesday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stillwaters Presbyterian Church at 643 Coatesville Road in West Grove to inform citizens about the upcoming project to improve travel and safety at the Route 41/Route 841 Intersection in London Grove Township, Chester County
The purpose of the open house is to offer the public an opportunity to view and provide comments on the current intersection design alternatives for the project. The meeting will be conducted as an open-house plans display where citizens will have the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the different facets of each alternative with PennDOT’s design team. Conceptual plans for the improvements can be viewed at www.pa41.com.
The project will improve traffic flow, mobility and safety through the Route 41/Route 841 intersection by realigning and widening the roadways to benefit existing community and business connections in the village of Chatham. Construction of a roundabout is also under consideration.
Construction on the project is expected to begin in summer 2022 and is anticipated to be funded with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state dollars.