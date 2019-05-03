LANDENBERG—Jeremy O'Neill of the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department has been selected Hero of the Month by Homes for Heroes. He received the award at a ceremony May 1.
In July of 2005, Officer O’Neill joined the United States Army where he spent the next five years of his life. During his time in the Army, he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. This deployment would last for 18 months, and send him through many locations throughout Iraq such as Baghdad, Ramadi, and Fallujah.
O’Neill was fortunate enough to be one of 16 soldiers who were hand selected to be a part of his Company Commander’s Personal Security Detail. This PSD squad was tasked with ensuring the health and welfare of his highest-ranking officer for the duration of their deployment. While serving our country he received the following awards: Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
After his time in the Army, Officer O’Neill decided to start a career in law enforcement as many in his family have done, including his father and brother. On December 18th, 2011, he graduated from the Delaware County Community Police Academy.
For the past five and half years as a police officer, he has gained experience while part-time for various departments throughout Chester and Delaware counties before accepting a fulltime position with New Garden Township Police Department.
In 2016 with the New Garden Township Police Department he received the DUI Enforcement award and the Life Saving Award. Officer O’Neill is one of the departments Field Training Officers, a certified SFST administrator as well as a certified ARIDE officer.
O’Neill is also the departments Baton Instructor, Handcuffing Instructor, and OC Spray Instructor and he looks forward to serving the community as a fulltime officer with the Southern Chester County Police Department. Officer O’Neill led the department in 2018 with arrests. He took nearly 50 intoxicated motorists off of our roadways and made four gun arrests.
O’Neill’s actions while serving in the military and as a member of the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department speaks volumes about his dedication to service and are worthy of receiving the Homes for Heroes hero of the month award.
