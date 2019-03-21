NEW GARDEN—Lane restrictions with flagging are scheduled on Newark Road between Daniel Drive and Maple Lane in New Garden Township, Chester County, on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree clearing operations related to a project to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Newark Road and Hillendale Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because slowdowns will occur during construction. The contractor's schedule is weather dependent.
As part of this project, PennDOT’s contractor will work to improve the intersection of Newark Road and Hillendale Road. The scope of work includes adjusting the horizontal and vertical alignments to improve driver sight distance; constructing a left turn lane to facilitate southbound movements from Newark Road onto eastbound Hillendale Road; installing guide rail and single-face barrier; reconstructing two culverts; road widening; and extending a sewer line along Newark Road through the project limits.
Allan A. Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $2.3 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.