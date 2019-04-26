EAST MARLBOROUGH—Willowdale has a race course with various types of fences which are made of brush or timber. This year, the brush fences will remain the same, but the timber fences are being rebuilt to make jumping them safer.
“The big news, “says race chairman Dixon Stroud, “is that we’re changing the timber from solid unbreakable round rails to breakable split rail post and rail fences. These rails are smaller in width and circumference and taper at the ends where they slide into the posts. This is the type of fence you see throughout the Cheshire Fox Hunt countryside”.
When Stroud originally designed the Willowdale Steeplechase race course, he used a breakable cedar rail for the top rail of the former fences. That was twenty seven years ago and now those breakable round rails are impossible to find.
Stroud felt it unfair to the horses not to have the opportunity to escape a bad fall. The new fences will give the horses that opportunity and make the racing safer for them and their jockeys. The fences will be made of four rails and will be less solid and massive than the former fences. The horses can break these new rails if they hit them hard. “While falls may still occur, they should be fewer – knock on wood!” says Stroud, “But in order to win, you still have to jump the fences”.
The other major safely improvement this year is the reconstruction of the landing side of the water jumps. Keeping the race course pristine is an ongoing task and the beautiful green turf is regularly maintained every year by fertilizing, irrigating, seeding as necessary and stuffing the brush fences for a more solid appearance.
“All in all,“ says Stroud, “the course is looking super.”
The races will run on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019