WEST CHESTER—Black Women of Chester County in Action, is proud to announce their upcoming inaugural breakfast, “Caring for the Leader Within,” to be held on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at Milestone Events in West Chester, with doors opening at 8:30am. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
This breakfast is the first event of BWCCA, a new group formed indirectly from the 2016 Blueprint Leveraging Progress report produced by the Chester County Fund for Women and Girls (CCFWG). This report discusses the state of women and girls in Chester County in several key areas (health, employment, work and family, etc.) as it relates to the county, commonwealth and the United States.
Two years ago, thirty (30) African American women leaders from Chester County were invited to a presentation by the CCFWG. The presentation specifically introduced data contained in the Blueprint as it related to African American women and girls in Chester County. From that initial gathering and further meetings led the group to recognize their collective insights; knowledge, expertise and talents could lead to a unique opportunity to network and impact many of the findings in the Blueprint Report. As a result, Black Women of Chester County in Action was formed.
Consider some of the findings in the 2016 Blueprint Report:
• Black women aged 16 and older had the highest workforce participation rates in 2014 in the United States, Pennsylvania and Chester County at 62.4%, 63.6 percent and 67.1 percent respectively.
• Black women in Chester County are twice as likely as white women across the United States to experience infant mortality.
• 23 percent of Black women in Chester County hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.
• Black women die of heart disease at a rate of 32 percent higher than white women in Chester County.
Cheryl Miles, the founder and organizer of the group states the purpose of the breakfast is to bring black women leaders together to share the findings of the 2016 Blueprint Report, network and explore how to collectively use their resources, knowledge and talents to positively impact the Chester County community. The mission and purpose of BWCCA is to improve the lives of Black women and girls in Chester County, while positively impacting the well-being of Black women and girls through education, advocacy and collaboration.
“A community that cares for one another, overcomes all odds and grows in strength, resilience and well-being,” said Cheryl Miles.
To register and purchase tickets for the breakfast, please visit: BWCCA.eventbrite.com or BWCCAbreakfast.eventbrite.com.
For additional information, please contact: 484-378-9244 or email: blackwomenofccinaction@gmail.com