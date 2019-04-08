KENNETT SQUARE—Early on Saturday morning, March 30, almost 800 volunteers assembled to help with the Annual Red Clay Valley Clean Up. At 8 a.m., volunteers lined up at the Ashland Nature Center in Delaware, Kennett Square’s Anson B. Nixon Park and the Kennett YMCA Outdoor Pool to receive clean up supplies, route assignments and Starbucks coffee before moving out to their clean up sections.
The volunteer turnout this year was the second highest, and because of this, more than 90 miles of roadway and streams were able to be cleaned, plus eight parks and preserves. In all, these volunteers picked up more than 7 tons of trash. Jim Jordan, Brandywine Red Clay Alliance Executive Director and chairman of the Red Clay Valley Clean Up said “the volunteer turn-out enabled us to expand and cover all of the designated clean up routes.”
While cleaning up all of this trash, volunteers were able to reunite three individuals with their belongings that had been missing or stolen, including a phone, credit card, and even a purse that had been gone for 13 years.
This community event is also sponsored by Delaware Nature Society,Mt. Cuba Center, Red Clay Valley Scenic Byway Alliance, Kennett Area Park Authority, Phillips Mushroom Farms, Wild Birds Unlimited-Hockessin, DEel., WSFS, Constellation, Chandler Funeral Home, Starbucks Coffee Company, Chatham Financial, Champion, Suez Water Delaware, Bike Delaware, Marty’s Contracting and others.
Brandywine Red Clay Alliance works to promote the restoration, conservation, and enjoyment of the natural resources of the Brandywine and Red Clay Watersheds through education, scientific activities, environmental stewardship and advocacy.