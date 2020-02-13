OXFORd—The Board of Directors of YoungMoms announces the departure of Linda Mercner as Executive Director at the end of March 2020. She has played a critical role in the growth and success of the organization over the last six years.
Under Mercner’s direction, YoungMoms developed and implemented a multi-year strategic plan, built strong community and funding partnerships, expanded services to the Oxford area, and grew the organization’s infrastructure and programming capabilities. As a result, YoungMoms has equipped more than 170 teen moms in our area with the support and resources they need to build thriving futures for themselves and their families.
"Linda's vision and transformative leadership as Executive Director have shaped YoungMoms into the organization it is today," said Casey Irwin, YoungMoms board president. "Her resourcefulness, passion, and collaborative approach have left lasting fingerprints on YoungMoms and the entire community. While we are incredibly sad that she is stepping down, we will continue to recognize the positive impact she has made on YoungMoms for many years to come, and we wish her all the best as she relocates to Atlanta this spring."
Molly Henry, M.S.W., one of the founders of the organization, longtime Board president, and current head of development/communications, will act as Interim Director as the Board conducts an Executive Director Search.
YoungMoms is holding its annual Fundraising Brunch & Silent Auction on March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Willowdale Chapel, Kennett campus. The morning includes a delicious brunch, fantastic silent auction & raffle, and the opportunity to hear firsthand from teen moms about how their lives are being transformed through YoungMoms.
Tickets are $30 each. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit the YoungMoms website at www.youngmomscommunity.com or email youngmomsks@gmail.com.