KENNETT SQUARE—The woman who for years helped local people break the chains of poverty is stepping down as executive director of Kennett Area Community Services.
Melanie Weiler will resign her position effective in July to care for family members.
Weiler has successfully guided and expanded the organization for the last six years. She has provided the strategic vision and insight needed to support our most vulnerable neighbors within Kennett Square and the broader southern Chester County area.
Under her leadership, KACS has expanded their services beyond the traditional food cupboard and emergency services to prevention of housing instability and anti-poverty training for individuals and the community.
Every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday, Weiler would stand out in the cold and help to hand out turkey dinners to the neediest families in southern Chester County.
She also was instrumental in forming Bridges Out of Poverty, which helps employers, community organizations, social service agencies, and individuals address and reduce poverty in a comprehensive way.
Weiler was key in the expansion of the Kennett Food Cupboard, which almost doubled the facility's size. When raised garden beds were installed at the rear of the facility, she helped build them along with members of the Longwood Rotary Club.
Weiler's leadership and passion for vulnerable neighbors has been felt throughout the community. We thank her for the leadership she has provided, in strengthening the community in Southern Chester County through food, housing and crisis services.
The KACS Board of Directors has established a Transition Committee to recruit candidates for the Executive Director role.
“Melanie has done a fantastic job and will forever leave her imprint on the community," said Pete Soraruf, board president. "The board is prepared to make a smooth transition to ensure that services are not disrupted.”
In southern Chester County, KACS is a leader in ending hunger, homelessness and poverty in the region, providing services to approximately 900 households that are experiencing crisis each year.