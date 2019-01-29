EAST MARLBOROUGH—A marching band competition featuring 20 ensembles from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware will be performing in Unionville.
If you think the marching band’s half-time show is the best part of a football game, the Mid Atlantic Percussion Society (MAPS) Indoor Percussion Competition at Unionville High School on Saturday, March 9, starting at 4 p.m., is the event for you.
Each group delivers a brief theatrical experience with inventive staging, amazing costumes, and remarkable choreography while toting heavy instruments, and lots and lots of drums.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors, and food is available for sale.
Unionville High School is located at 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348.