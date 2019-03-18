EAST MARLBOROUGH— For the 17th year the annual Longwood Rotary Club Gala lived up to the club’s reputation for having fun while serving the community. More than 350 club members and guests enjoyed an evening that started with chamber music played by members of the Kennett Symphony while they enjoyed cocktails in the Longwood Conservatory. This was followed by dinner and dancing in the Palm Court, and a silent auction in the Ball Room.
“I knew we were having a successful evening”, said club President Tammy Duering. “The dance floor was crowded and the dollars donated directly to our Book Bag project, one of our ongoing major projects that provides elementary school students book bags filled with supplies, was closing in on $2,000 early in the evening.”
This year’s key sponsors include Ron Fenstermacher; Dunkin' Donuts; The Tri-M Group; George & Leah Gower; Umbreit, Wileczek & Associates, P.C.; "That's What She Said" Marketing & More, LLC; Longwood Gardens; and Oliver Heating , Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical. Thanks to their generous support we have even more funds to invest directly in our community.
The Gala is the primary source of the tens of thousands of dollars Longwood Rotary Club Foundation donates annually to our community. This year we surpassed $1 million donated locally. Past projects and organizations supported include building the new playground at Anson B. Nixon Park; Kennett Area Community Service food drives, and enhancing their buildings and food garden; La Communidad Hispania; Stroud Water Research Center; Tick Tock Early Learning Center; mentoring and reading with second grade students; Project WIN at Kennett High School; the Unionville High School Rotaract Club; The Garage Community Center; After the Bell; Reins for Life; and Community Volunteers in Medicine.
Longwood Rotary Club recently completed a Community Needs Assessment in which dozens of community leaders participated. We are working with many community organizations to identify specific well defined projects to meet these needs. The proceeds of the Gala will be devoted to making these newly defined projects happen.